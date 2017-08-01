Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker

"This calls for the old Billy Baroo," - this guy, before he hit this putt (probably).
So this putt that found the bottom of the cup after after rolling through a bunker is making waves on the internet, and for good reason, it's a putt through a bunker.
This shot, from the SAS Golf Instagram account is just one of many trick shots on the page from a self described, "professional golf coach with a dream of becoming a tour player."
Sometimes I'm better off just taking my putter from everywhere... #putting #spider #easy . . . #golf #golfgods #golfer #sasgolf #putt #golfswing #golfstagram #golflife #golfisfun #golfishard #golfcoach #golfstyle #green #ball #golfchannel #golfislife #lucky #luck #hard #golftricks #golftrickshot #trickshot #rorytrickshot
Whether those dreams ever become a reality remains to be seen, but if these types of shots are in the repertoire, hey, anything is possible.