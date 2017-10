Let's start by saying this is incredibly impressive on several different levels.

Instagram trick-shot artists Joshua Kelley (holein1trickshots) and Ryan Rustand (coach_rusty) teamed up for this ridiculous video in which one stands on the other's shoulders to hit a drive that has been juggled up to him.

@holein1trickshots joined forces with @coach_rusty to make a #MegaTrickShotArtist Tag a friend you wanna try this with. @golf_gods @foreplaypod @coloradogolfblog @golfballed A post shared by Joshua Kelley (@holein1trickshots) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

That being said, no idea where the trick-shot game goes from here.

These guys won, everyone else can pack it in.