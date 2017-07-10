Watch: Hadley sobs uncontrollably after Web.com win

Anyone who has ever played golf can attest that it is an emotional game, but it is even more so when the sport is your livelihood.

A great example of that came on Sunday at the Web.com Tour’s LECOM Health Challenge, where Chesson Hadley won with a closing 65 to likely earn his way back to the PGA Tour next season.

The moment, to put it lightly, was an emotional one.

It's been an emotional journey for @ChessonHadley.



But after his @LECOMHC win, he's headed back to the TOUR.pic.twitter.com/tweuDHyrzF — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) July 9, 2017

Hadley, a 30-year-old from Raleigh, N.C., has struggled since the end of 2014, when he was the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2014. He ended up losing his card for 2017.

Once the crying subsided, Hadley had no trouble taking a jab at himself on Twitter.