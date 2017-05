Plenty of amateur golfers can't hit the island green at TPC Sawgrass with a club, and even fewer can pull this off.

James Hahn's caddie Mark Urbanek wowed the crowd at 17 on Wednesday when he managed to throw a golf ball across the water and onto the green:

@looper62 hand cannon to like 20ft on #17. A post shared by Justin Ragognetti (@jragognetti) on May 10, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Of course, Urbanek didn't get the biggest cheer of the day. For that, he would have needed to hole it.