Someone must have told James Heath that you never go full Henrik Stenson.

After finding the hazard with his tee shot at the par-3 17th on Thursday at the Trophee Hassan II, Heath decided to remove his pants in order to play his second shot from the water.

Remarkably, he found the green and two-putted for a bogey-4 en route to an eventual 4-over 77.

As you'll see in the video below, Heath can take pride in joining this list of players who have similarly stripped down on the golf course.