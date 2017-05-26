Watch: Beef, Euro stars give kid birthday surprise

Aaron's dad emailed us to ask if we could do something for his 9th birthday



We decided to do something special. pic.twitter.com/MRTLr4luEx — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 26, 2017

A 9-year-old boy named Aaron had a pretty awesome birthday.

According to the European Tour, Aaron's dad sent an email asking if they could do something special for his son's birthday. Not only did Andrew "Beef" Johnston give them a lift to the BMW PGA Championship, Aaron and his dad got to meet Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer.