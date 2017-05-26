Grill Room

Watch: Beef, Euro stars give kid birthday surprise

Golf Channel Digital
May 26, 2017, 3:15 pm

A 9-year-old boy named Aaron had a pretty awesome birthday.

According to the European Tour, Aaron's dad sent an email asking if they could do something special for his son's birthday. Not only did Andrew "Beef" Johnston give them a lift to the BMW PGA Championship, Aaron and his dad got to meet Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer.

