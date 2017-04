PGA Tour pros do their best magic tricks on the course week in and week out during the season, but a real magician was blowing their minds on Tuesday ahead of the Valero Texas Open.

Both Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell posted videos to Instagram of Celebrity Magician, Matthew Furman, pulling off some seriously impressive tricks, including turning $1 bills into $100s and pulling a half dollar coin out of a bottle.

Check it out for yourself:

Just here at the @valerotxopen being entertained by @celebritymagician - who else can turn singles into hundies?!?! #thatsahotone #magic A post shared by lukedonald (@lukedonald) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:45am PDT