Watch: Moose chases terrified golfer in Sweden

Some animals on golf courses are super cute. Some are downright scary.

This falls somewhere in the middle.

In this video from The Local Sweden, Swedish golfer Christer Sjogren was toying with an elk before suddenly being chased down the fairway at Karlstad Golf Club.

The only thing better than the video, and the man behind the camera laughing at his friend's misfortune, is this quote from Sjogren.

"So I thought I'd start running to see what would happen," he told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "When I started running, I realized that wasn't a good decision."

Words to live by. Things with four legs are generally faster than things with two legs.