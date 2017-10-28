Grill Room

Watch: PGA Tour rookie beats Kuchar at table tennis

By

Jason Crook
October 28, 2017, 4:00 pm

RSS

Matt Kuchar is good at two things - pulling pranks and playing table tennis (you could also make an argument for golf).

Everyone knows this.

But the jokester met his match on the table at the WGC-HSBC Champions, falling to PGA Tour rookie Zecheng "Marty" Dou in what looked like an intense match.

Dou, 20, became the first Chinese-born golfer to earn his PGA Tour card earlier this year. Unfortunately for him, Kuchar got him back on the course this week.

Through three rounds, Kuchar is 7 under while Dou is 6 over.

Article Tags: 

Matt Kuchar, Grill Room, Dou Zecheng

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
D. Johnson builds six-shot lead in Shanghai
Koepka undone by mid-round 'disaster' at HSBC
Kerr (65) leads defending champ Feng in Malaysia
Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Cut Line: It's about time

Trending

D. Johnson: Shot clock event would be 'quite fun'
Photos: Woods, Daly, Couples spotted at World Series
Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Former coach Haney expects Woods to play Hero
Motivated by king's funeral, Aphibarnrat fires 65
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Obama uses aliens, trash talk to beat Spieth
Notes: Typhoon, visa flap mar Kuchar's fall sked
High school girl denied victory despite beating boys
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.