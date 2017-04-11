Grill Room

Shoeless Daly rips drive off beer can, chugs beer

By

Jason Crook
April 11, 2017, 3:32 pm

Looks like John Daly has still got the old fastball.

In Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a week at the Masters Hooters, a shoeless, smoking Daly ripped a drive off a beer can and then proceeded to chug the beer, because why not? He is, after all, John Daly.

Of course, this isn't the first time, we've seen this from Daly. The man has been giving the people what they want for his entire career.

John Daly, Grill Room

