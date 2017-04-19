Watch: Stenson is now a wakesurfing bro

Henrik Stenson has shown a penchant for water sports since claiming the claret jug last year, and he took it another step further this week by trying his hand - or rather, his feet - at wakesurfing.

Stenson teamed with Callaway Golf to learn the new sport, and was featured in their Instagram story picking it up quicker than a lot of people do.

.@henrikstenson is a man of many talents



Watch @TheOpen champ learn to wake surf today on our Instagram Story >> https://t.co/UB885IARIU pic.twitter.com/aADGJ04VC7 — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) April 19, 2017

Successfully getting up on the board on his third try is a pretty good effort from the 41-year-old reigning Open champ, but just for reference, here's what he'd be up against if he decided to switch careers:

Wakesurf Champion Flegel Brothers from Body Glove on Vimeo.

Yeah, just a guess, but the Swede is probably going to keep his day job.