Grill Room

Watch: Super Bowl MVP shanks one at cameraman

By

Grill Room Team
May 24, 2017, 10:00 am

The Denver Broncos held their annual players/coaches golf outing on Monday at Sanctuary Golf Course in Colorado, and like a lot of highly-skilled professional athletes, their game's could use some work.

It looked like your typical team outing, except for one shot in particular, when Super Bowl 50 MVP, middle linebacker Von Miller, and his massive quads, shanked one that nearly hit his cameraman.

Golfing with @vonmiller #Broncos

A post shared by Austin (@austinbrink) on

We'd say stick to football, but where's the fun in that? Maybe just film people who aren't very good at golf from behind them. Problem solved.

Here's some more photos and video of the event:

Severe weather alert Thunder & Lightning spotted on the course.

A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on

Best part about golf? Getting to drive the carts.

A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on

Denver Broncos, Grill Room, Von Miller

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

