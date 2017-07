The boys are back in town, and that means so is a little backyard baseball.

Much like last year when Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and plenty of others shared a house for The Open and passed the time with some stickball, this year the bros took their game to the beach near Royal Birkdale, where Walker showed off a swing that would make Ken Griffey Jr. blush.

Check it out::

Just hitting hammers!!! Sandlot Foooorrrrreeevvvvveeerrrrr!!!!! A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

And in case you were wondering, yes, that is Thomas yelling in slow motion.