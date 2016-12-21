Watch: What's going on with Jordan's golf swing?

In addition to being one of the greatest basketball talents of all time, Michael Jordan is a maniacally motivated amateur golfer.

While in Barcelona in 1992 as a member of the original Dream Team, Jordan is said to have barely slept, playing 36 holes of golf (usually with USA Basketball coach Chuck Daly) during the day, competing in the Olympics at night, and gambling until dawn.

And as recently as last Friday, the 53-year-old was listed as a 1.9 handicap, playing out of The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla.

So, uh, what is going on with this swing path?

GOAT sighting A video posted by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:30am PST

MJ might be the only guy to ever look at Jim Furyk and think, "That. That's the answer."

And as For The Win astutely pointed out, MJ didn't used to be this ... loopy. You can use this famous 1996 footage from Space Jam for reference.

Oh well, as Arnie used to say, "Swing your swing."