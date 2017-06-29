Watch: Mom wades into water, gets shafted

This lady, who announcers identified as Hao-Tong Li's mother, really, really wanted this putter at the HNA French Open. She rolled up her pants and carefully waded into murky waters Thursday at the HNA French Open.

Players - including Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters, but not her son - had a good laugh at that scene. But what she found made them double over.

Bad day for me but tomorrow is another day!

I don't think il ever see a players mum trying to rescue a snapped putter from a pond again — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) June 29, 2017

Li threw his club into the water out of frustration after bogeying the par-3 11th. He was playing two groups ahead of Hatton and Pieters. After the incident, Li played the final seven holes in even par using a sand wedge as a putter.