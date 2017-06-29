Grill Room

Watch: Mom wades into water, gets shafted

By

Grill Room Team
June 29, 2017, 10:02 am

This lady, who announcers identified as Hao-Tong Li's mother, really, really wanted this putter at the HNA French Open. She rolled up her pants and carefully waded into murky waters Thursday at the HNA French Open.

Players - including Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters, but not her son - had a good laugh at that scene. But what she found made them double over.

Li threw his club into the water out of frustration after bogeying the par-3 11th. He was playing two groups ahead of Hatton and Pieters. After the incident, Li played the final seven holes in even par using a sand wedge as a putter.

Article Tags: 

2017 HNA French Open, Rolex Series, Haotong Li

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

