Web.com pro asks for walk-up music suggestions

By

Jason Crook
July 27, 2017

If you like golf but are put off by the peace and tranquility of the great outdoors, then does the Web.com Tour have something for you this week.

The Digital Ally Open is offering walk-up music for players as they make their way to the 17th green (*provided they're closest to the pin in their group).

Players were allowed to choose their own tune to jam out to, but Scott Langley decided to turn the question over to Twitter and let the people decide:

Langley's fellow pros delivered some gems, including hits by 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Shania Twain and LL Cool J:

Langley provided an update of the outcome ... and the winner is ... a song by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who's apparently a singer now? Is there anything that guy can't do?

Props to Kelly Kraft for nabbing the coveted "2nd choice," but something tells Langley's first pick was, understandably, a little biased.

Web.com Tour, Scott Langley, Justin Thomas, Wesley Bryan

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

