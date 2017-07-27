Web.com pro asks for walk-up music suggestions

If you like golf but are put off by the peace and tranquility of the great outdoors, then does the Web.com Tour have something for you this week.

The Digital Ally Open is offering walk-up music for players as they make their way to the 17th green (*provided they're closest to the pin in their group).

Players were allowed to choose their own tune to jam out to, but Scott Langley decided to turn the question over to Twitter and let the people decide:

Taking suggestions for my walk up song for 17th hole this week in KC. Give me some good sounds! pic.twitter.com/qJUnCoVAZZ — Scott Langley (@Scott_Langley) July 26, 2017

Langley's fellow pros delivered some gems, including hits by 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Shania Twain and LL Cool J:

Barbi Girl by Aqua — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 26, 2017

- I feel like a woman by Shania Twain — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) July 26, 2017

the weather girls "it's raining men" — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) July 26, 2017

Candy shop-50 cent — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 26, 2017

Home to mama -j biebs — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) July 26, 2017

Tootsie Roll — max homa (@maxhoma23) July 26, 2017

Mama said knock you out by LL Cool J — Tommy Gainey (@TwoGlovesGolf) July 26, 2017

Langley provided an update of the outcome ... and the winner is ... a song by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who's apparently a singer now? Is there anything that guy can't do?

Props to Kelly Kraft for nabbing the coveted "2nd choice," but something tells Langley's first pick was, understandably, a little biased.