Grill Room

Westwood hits golf ball off snow in Swiss Alps

By

Nicole Gaddie
January 11, 2017, 5:05 pm

RSS

A little lot of snow doesn’t bother Lee Westwood.

While many pros are soaking in the sun and warm waters of Hawaii at the Sony Open, Westwood is experiencing quite the opposite in the Swiss Alps.

Westwood has been vacationing at Crans-Montana, a ski resort in Switzerland, and having some fun skiing, snowmobiling — even challenging his caddie, Billy Foster, to a curling match.

 *Spoiler, we recommend Foster stick to caddying.

Of course, Westwood couldn’t stay away from his sticks too long. The former world No. 1 posted a video wearing what appears to be a red Christmas-style “onesie,” while hitting a golf ball off packed powder.   

The shot is pure and he finishes with a club twirl.

But the real question: does snow feel like a bunker shot? How far does the ball travel? Do you have to replace divots?  Where can we buy that onesie?!

Regardless, thank you, Lee Westwood, for proving that winter doesn’t have to be the worst time of year for golfers.

Article Tags: 

Lee Westwood, Snow, Winter Golf, Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps

Gaddie is a writer and Grill Room contributor keeping tabs on tour players on and off the course.

Read Bio |

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Furyk perfect fit to continue Ryder Cup success
Monahan is Mr. Want-to-Know-It-All
McIlroy 'won't be going' to 2020 Olympics
Furyk named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Spieth's goal: Win Grand Slam, but really have more fun

Trending

McIlroy on Woods: 'I could not live like that'
Pro loses 32 balls at wind-swept Web.com event
Rory on Rio WD: 'I resent the Olympics Games'
Thomas crushed by 'Bama loss despite TOC win
Randall's Rant: This is it, Tiger's last run at Jack
Thomas' first thought Sunday ... Alabama football
Thomas' caddie continues tradition after win
Best of: Natalie Gulbis through the years
Social Snapshots: January 2017
McIlroy's equipment could change 'week to week'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.