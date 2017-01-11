Westwood hits golf ball off snow in Swiss Alps

A little lot of snow doesn’t bother Lee Westwood.

While many pros are soaking in the sun and warm waters of Hawaii at the Sony Open, Westwood is experiencing quite the opposite in the Swiss Alps.

Westwood has been vacationing at Crans-Montana, a ski resort in Switzerland, and having some fun skiing, snowmobiling — even challenging his caddie, Billy Foster, to a curling match.

*Spoiler, we recommend Foster stick to caddying.

Of course, Westwood couldn’t stay away from his sticks too long. The former world No. 1 posted a video wearing what appears to be a red Christmas-style “onesie,” while hitting a golf ball off packed powder.

The shot is pure and he finishes with a club twirl.

But the real question: does snow feel like a bunker shot? How far does the ball travel? Do you have to replace divots? Where can we buy that onesie?!

Regardless, thank you, Lee Westwood, for proving that winter doesn’t have to be the worst time of year for golfers.