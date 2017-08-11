Grill Room

Woods' affair documentary to air during PGA weekend

By

Jason Crook
August 11, 2017, 12:40 pm

RSS

In case you're still not over the scandal that rocked the golf world on Thanksgiving 2009 and the subsequent fall from grace for Tiger Woods, well, some TV channel called "Reelz" has you covered.

Reelz, which is available in about 68 million households, is set to air a new documentary titled, "Scandal Made Me Famous: Tiger & Rachel," which details Woods' extramarital affair with Rachel Uchitel. The film, which will feature a mix of interviews with those who covered the event and re-enactments will premiere on Saturday, August 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Below are a couple of trailers for the documentary (warning: spoilers), which comes, interestingly enough, on the heels of Tiger taking to Twitter on Thursday to deny a tabloid report about a different personal relationship.

According to the IMDB page, the documentary stars Mary Deese as Woods' mother, Olivia Sabini as Uchitel and Kraytoino Stevenson as Poolside Guy.

"Scandal Made Me Famous" has previously tackled topics such as Monica Lewinsky, Casey Anthony, Tonya Harding and Anna Nicole Smith.

Article Tags: 

Grill Room, Tiger Woods

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 2 at Quail Hollow
PGA Championship
Rory (72): Not the Quail Hollow of last 10 years
After MC, Phil sets sights on Presidents Cup
Second verse same as the first for Kisner (67)

Trending

Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Uresti tries to tune out PGA Pro controversy
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Birnbaum: Avoid the short iron pull
Rory, Phil, Tiger applaud schedule change
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.