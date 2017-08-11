Woods' affair documentary to air during PGA weekend

In case you're still not over the scandal that rocked the golf world on Thanksgiving 2009 and the subsequent fall from grace for Tiger Woods, well, some TV channel called "Reelz" has you covered.

Reelz, which is available in about 68 million households, is set to air a new documentary titled, "Scandal Made Me Famous: Tiger & Rachel," which details Woods' extramarital affair with Rachel Uchitel. The film, which will feature a mix of interviews with those who covered the event and re-enactments will premiere on Saturday, August 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Below are a couple of trailers for the documentary (warning: spoilers), which comes, interestingly enough, on the heels of Tiger taking to Twitter on Thursday to deny a tabloid report about a different personal relationship.

According to the IMDB page, the documentary stars Mary Deese as Woods' mother, Olivia Sabini as Uchitel and Kraytoino Stevenson as Poolside Guy.

"Scandal Made Me Famous" has previously tackled topics such as Monica Lewinsky, Casey Anthony, Tonya Harding and Anna Nicole Smith.