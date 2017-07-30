Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez

Tiger Woods made a recent public appearance - this time not as a golfer, but as a dad.

Woods tweeted a picture Saturday night with daughter Sam, 10, and son Charlie, 8, along with two of their friends. The group was decked out in jerseys from the soccer club FC Barcelona as they met with two of the team's biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, after a friendly match with Real Madrid at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium:

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

Finishing the tour with a victory, also a great photo with an idol !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Wb6DYBdNmo — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 30, 2017

It marked the first time Woods published a photo of himself on social media since his May car accident and subsequent arrest for suspicion of DUI. Woods has not played competitively since February and last month completed a "private intensive program" to address his medication management as he deals with "back pain and a sleep disorder."