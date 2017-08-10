Grill Room

Woods denies tabloid report about relationship

By

Grill Room Team
August 10, 2017, 3:17 pm

Tiger Woods hasn't played a major championship in two years, but he nonetheless managed to make news Thursday during the first round of the PGA Championship when he took to Twitter to publicly deny a report about his personal life.

The report in question is from the Daily Mail, which published two photos of Woods and a woman named Kristin Smith in an article entitled: "EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods is seen for the first time with his stylist GIRLFRIEND, the ex-wife of NFL player who was spotted freaking out the night of his DUI arrest"

The report claimed the pictures were taken on Woods' boat on July 31, but Woods is refuting that, stating that he and Smith "are no longer dating and haven’t since last year."

The Daily Mail report states that Smith is a 34-year-old personal stylist from Dallas who was previously married to former NFL safety Gerald Sensabaugh, and that Smith allegedly "went crazy" when she learned of Woods' May arrest, saying, "I knew it, I knew it."

Woods' personal life was also in the news Wednesday when he plead not guilty to his DUI charge.

Per GolfChannel.com's Rex Hoggard: "A Palm Beach County judge ordered a continuance of the hearing on Oct. 25, when it is expected Woods will plead guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving, which is a second-degree misdemeanor and enter the diversion program.

"Woods, who was not present for the hearing, will have to pay a $250 fine and court costs, attend a DUI school, perform 50 hours of community service and attend a DUI workshop as part of the program. He would also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing under the program."

