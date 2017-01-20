Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'

As noted in The Social this week, Rory McIlroy, without mentioning her name, took some shots at former fiancée, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, who is competing in this week’s Australian Open, was asked about McIlroy’s comments, which included: “I don’t feel [current fiancée] Erica [Stoll] wants to change me in any way. I can be myself around her; there’s no b---s---, no acting, no show.”

“I saw it alright, but I do not really have anything to say. Was I surprised? Yes,” Wozniacki said, according to the Daily Mirror.

“It’s a little dead by now. It is three years ago, so I don’t understand why he keeps bringing it up. I don’t think there is any reason to.

“He looks like he is a good place in his life, so he surely he must move on.”