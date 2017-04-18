Grill Room

You'll never guess how trick shot off guy's groin ends

By

Jason Crook
April 18, 2017, 11:25 am

As the old saying goes, if you're going to be dumb, you got to be tough.

Of course, it's hard to quantify the amount of toughness needed when you're dealing with this kind of stupidity.

We don't have a lot of context in this short video posted to Instagram by Barstool Sports' Foreplay podcast, but there's enough to figure out this guy immediately regretted his decision to volunteer his groin area as a tee for his friend ex-friend to hit a drive.

In case you haven't guessed by now, the man catches it just a little fat.

Vasectomy by driver

A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on

We've seen some questionable trick-shot fails of late, but this is clearly the new leader in our clubhouse of bad decisions.

Grill Room, Trick Shot

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

