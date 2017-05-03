Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt

Cameron Smith teamed with Jonas Blixt last week to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but it's his other teammate that was impressing us with her swing after the tournament.

Smith is dating Jordan Ontiveros, who we've seen around these parts before. And her swing looks as sweet as ever, especially for someone wearing heels and the Zurich title belt.

Hitting in heels and sippin on Champagne doesn't equal a good shot #zurichclassic #golf #embarrassingmoment #mybfisbetter #pgatour #winningteam #aussie A post shared by Jordan Ontiveros (@22_jordannicole) on May 3, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Ontiveros joins the long list of significant others with a decent golf game, though she comes in with some serious credentials, having teed it up on the Symetra Tour in the past.

You can check out plenty more of Ontiveros below, and she's pretty good at this Instagram thing, so don't be afraid to hit that follow button.

Caption this @cameronsmithgolf @blixtjonas #suddendeath #pgatour #omgwewon #aussie #iloveyou A post shared by Jordan Ontiveros(@22_jordannicole) on May 1, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Kinda in love with my outfit today Love watching you play week to week @cameronsmithgolf #golf #boyfriend #pgatour #valerotexasopen #aussie #birdies #supportingmyman #tpcsanantonio A post shared by Jordan Ontiveros(@22_jordannicole) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Sydney#selfie A post shared by Jordan Ontiveros (@22_jordannicole) on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:25pm PST