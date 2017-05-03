Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt

Cameron Smith teamed with Jonas Blixt last week to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but it's his other teammate that was impressing us with her swing after the tournament.
Smith is dating Jordan Ontiveros, who we've seen around these parts before. And her swing looks as sweet as ever, especially for someone wearing heels and the Zurich title belt.
Ontiveros joins the long list of significant others with a decent golf game, though she comes in with some serious credentials, having teed it up on the Symetra Tour in the past.
You can check out plenty more of Ontiveros below, and she's pretty good at this Instagram thing, so don't be afraid to hit that follow button.