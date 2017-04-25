News & Opinion

The Social: It takes two to tango

By

Jason Crook
April 25, 2017, 4:45 pm

RSS

Rory McIlroy gets married (we're pretty sure), Rickie Fowler finally finds himself a girl (at least for a couple photos), and Dustin Johnson (thankfully) isn't going anywhere near Paulina Gretzky's social media accounts. All that and plenty more in this edition of The Social.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll were married in extravagant fashion over the weekend, tying the knot at Ashford Castle in Ireland with all sorts of celebrities and golf superstars in attendance.

According to reports, both Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran performed at the event for the 200-plus guests in attendance. Of course, with a wedding of this size and notoriety, you may be wondering how no photos have leaked out on social media?

Well, it was reported that the world No. 2 hired anti-drone technology to keep the big day under wraps. That being said, the Internet was blessed with images these images of Rory's parents and Padraig Harrington in their cars. Artistically speaking, they may not be what you’re looking for in wedding photos, but hey, who are you to judge art?

The couple has since taken off for a Caribbean honeymoon expected to last 10 days. Much like the wedding photos, we got you an exclusive first look at their trip:

Not a bad little set up.

Rickie Fowler has been notoriously single at both the most recent Ryder Cup and at this month’s #SB2K17. But he found himself a lady, at least to take a couple pictures with, this weekend at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas.

Fowler’s day with pole vaulter, model and Internet sensation Allison Stokke fueled dating rumors throughout social media, because what is social media for if not for random users to make baseless claims about the personal lives of professional athletes?

I won!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

We tied?

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

If the two turn out to be dating, well, good for them.

Of course, it’s hard to read too much into the photos because it is, after all, Rickie Fowler. Allison isn’t even the most famous person he hung out with last week:

PGA Tour events are often packed with stars, but they’ve got nothing on Derek Jeter’s Celebrity Invitational that went down over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Everyone from the former Yankee captain’s old teammates to Hollywood A-list actors to golf social media starlets showed up for the outing at which Jeter famously made a fake hole-in-one last year.

Today. Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational @jeterturn2 #Finalround

A post shared by Blair O'Neal (@blaironealgolf) on

Last Night #Vegas #Glam @arialv Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational #gala #DJCI #ootn #Turn2 #DJCI2017

A post shared by Blair O'Neal (@blaironealgolf) on

A few practice swings before @_paige.renee tees off at #DJCI. #Turn2 #DJCI2017 #ShadowCreek

A post shared by Turn 2 Foundation (@jeterturn2) on

They even got rapper T.I. to entertain at the event which benefits Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, making him the first rapper to perform at a golf tournament since, oddly enough, the Masters.

Incredible performance by T.I. at the #DJCI Gala! Thanks, T.I., for your support of #Turn2. #DJCI2017

A post shared by Turn 2 Foundation (@jeterturn2) on

Hard not to feel for this kid. He could learn a thing or two from George Costanza's mistakes. Just take a peek after a poke.

This just in: Flying private is better than not flying private.

Case in point, Smylie Kaufman, who took a Southwest Airlines flight to this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but was questioned about his age when he sat in the exit row. Even worse (better?), this wasn't the first time.

For the record, Kaufman is 25 and is sponsored by a beer company. The minimum age to sit in an exit row is 15.

But hey, small price to pay for hanging out with the Saints and Pelicans once he actually got to New Orleans.

Kaufman may have been a little annoyed with his commercial flight experience, but he’s got nothing on Mathew Goggin, who got off his United Airlines (shocker!) flight to find his clubs looking lie this:

The Aussie pro with five Web.com Tour titles to his name chose to avoid a physical confrontation with the airline, wisely opting instead for the subtle Twitter jab and the graphic photo of his driver and a couple of other fairway woods.

Dustin Johnson said in an interview last week that he has no input on what his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, posts to social media.

"Absolutely not," Johnson responded when asked if he has any input into Gretzky's posts. "She doesn't ask me! . . . Like I would know what would be good to post or not. I'm terrible with that."

Hey Dustin, let's keep it that way. Paulina's pretty good at this whole social media thing:

Slay, All Day @casamigos @jeremyc0hen #casamigoshalloween

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Bae Watch

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Happy Valentines Day

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Caddie channel. Now there's an idea.

Article Tags: 

Grill Room, Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll, Paulina Gretzky, Paige Spiranac, Blair O'Neal, Derek Jeter

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
PGA Tour players on Rules decision: It's a start
New decision limits video, allows reasonable judgement
Adams: New decision not vindication for Lexi
The Social: It takes two to tango
Social Snapshots: April 2017

Trending

Fulton: Tips for launching it high with the driver
Noren headlines list of year-end Masters invitees
Bama's Lovelady on playing the Web.com Tour
The Golf Fix: Perfect the takeaway
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Video: Spieth wins hole with sand shot after calling it
Social media stars at Dubai Ladies Masters
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
USC, UCLA, Duke on top after Day 3 at women's NCAAs
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.