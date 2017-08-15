The Social: Double the fun after the PGA

Justin Thomas breaks through for his first major victory and celebrates it in style, Rory McIlroy gets an outstanding application from a guy eager to be his new caddie, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky head out on vacation and in case you weren't sure it was Solheim Cup week, Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang are here to remind you. All that and more in this edition of The Social.

It would be hard to start anywhere but Justin Thomas' victory at the PGA Championship, as the golf world hasn't stopped buzzing about it since he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy.

Social media lit up with congratulatory messages for one of the most well-liked guys on the PGA Tour, and one of his first orders of business when he got home to Jupiter, Fla., was dinner with Tiger Woods at the 14-time major champion's nearby restaurant, The Woods.

This photo of Woods, Thomas and the Wanamaker began circulating around the Internet, but perhaps the best version came from the Snapchat account of Rickie Fowler - who was also in attendance - with the caption "14-1-0 ... 0 not pictured," referencing the trio's major haul.

Say what you will about Fowler, he's got a great sense of humor about this whole third-wheeling thing.

The Rory McIlroy caddie opening is currently one of the most sought-after jobs in the golf world - he confirmed there's been plenty of interest ahead of last week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Now that he's considering shutting it down until next year with an injury, he'll have plenty of time to consider all of his possible options, including PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen’s caddie, Geno Bonnalie, who tweeted out his de facto résumé which was equal parts hilarious and informative.

There's a lot there to read (in very small print), so here are some of the highlights:

- Please don’t think I’m sneaking around behind Joel’s back trying to get another job. I think Joel himself may also be applying for the position.

- If you hire me it wouldn’t be awkward at all because we already know each other. We played in front of you on Saturday at the Travelers and during the wait on 4 tee box I asked you if you wanted a water (which you politely declined). So we’re pretty much best friends already.

- Once upon a time I was one of the best Archers in the world (as a youth). so I have a weird ability to know exactly how far you are from the pin just by looking at it (inside 70 yards). So if I don’t step anything off, and tell you it’s 58 yards … it’s 58 yards.

- If we agree on a club, then you chunk the sh** out of it and yell at me for “giving you a bad club” I’ll probably eat it and say “sorry pro”, but please know that in my head I will be thinking something about how you should hit a better shot.

- If you make me keep our playing partners score, I sometimes lose track of what they made on a hole because I’m so focused on what we’re doing (see what I did there? Turned a negative in to a positive)

Click here to read Bonnalie's full qualifications, which may or may not exactly line up with what McIlroy is looking for, according to this incredible voice-over impersonation from Golf Central Daily.

Rory McIlroy tells press exact criteria he is looking for in his next caddie!!



RT for Steven Connolly! Absolute comic impersonator genius!! pic.twitter.com/9vKwN50Oh2 — GolfCentralDaily (@golfcentraldoc) August 14, 2017

It's been a long season for Dustin Johnson.

Three wins - including two WGCs, that slip and fall down the stairs before the start of the Masters that led to his withdrawal, the weight of the world No. 1 ranking as he searched for his second major title, becoming a new father for the second time.

Add it all up, and the end of the major season seems like the perfect time for a vacation. What a coincidence that he and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, are two of the best vacationers on earth.

So it wasn't a shock to see the two of them lounging in a pool at Baker's Bay in the Bahamas shortly after the PGA Championship wrapped up.

my one & only A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Also, apparently in some crazy little scheme to actually turn a profit, Baker's Bay is open more than once a year during spring break when the #SB2K boys come to town. Who knew?

Virtual Reality isn't for everyone A post shared by Barstool Gametime (@barstoolgametime) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Just when you thought video games were safe.

Picking winners at a 75 percent success rate is unheard of in the gambling world, especially when it comes to golf. Unfortunately for one man who picked three of the four major winners this year, that accomplishment led to a payout of $0.

Jordan Baker's dream of a $2.5 million payout for a parlay of all four major champs officially died at The Open, where he picked Rickie Fowler instead of Jordan Spieth. But his heart was ripped out once again on Sunday at the PGA Championship while watching Justin Thomas outlast the field and hoist his first major championship trophy.

@RickieFowler bring me for a round at Augusta and we'll call it even.pic.twitter.com/KYAv9jN49V — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 14, 2017

Baker tried to make light of the situation on Sunday, telling Fowler he could make it up to him with a round at Augusta National, but take a look at his Twitter timeline. That there is a broken man.

Oh my god, if Justin Thomas wins. I'm jumping out of a plane without a chute — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

I feel sick — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Bakes (@OfficialBakes) August 13, 2017

Something about the PGA Championship that inspires everyone to get a little slap happy.

Obviously it's going to be hard to top the GOAT - Jason Dufner after his win at Oak Hill in 2013, who became a viral sensation for this "celebration" with then-wife, Amanda.

But Jordan Spieth gave it a try after his good friend Justin Thomas won the PGA on Sunday. The three-time major winner welcomed his buddy to the club with a big old pat on the rear end.

Jordan Spieth sneaks in the congratulatory slap on the ass for Justin Thomas pic.twitter.com/GrnJn5gHRp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 13, 2017

Attaboy JT, you earned it.

It's not how you play, it's how you look while you're playing ... or something like that.

Well the USA Solheim Cup squad is looking rather red, white and blue early this week, especially Michelle Wie.

Wie has gone full USA braids and Swarovski crystal shoes, as well as matching American flag onesies with BFF Danielle Kang.

A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Not sure what this means for U.S. team, but it's a strategy so crazy, it might just work.

It's a tough call, but have to go with Robert on this one.