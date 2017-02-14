The Social: A little piece of advice ...

Hilarious advice for Tiger Woods from another pro ends with an ironic twist, a model saves celebrity golf at Pebble Beach and Donald Trump teed it up and - shocker! - he tweeted about it. All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

Wanted or not, Tiger Woods gets a lot of advice. And after his latest back issues, the pundits all gave their opinion on the situation.

The funniest guidance though, came on Friday from fellow PGA Tour player Steve Wheatcroft, who was playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Hey Tiger, fat doesn't spasm. Stay out of the gym, knock back some beers and burgers, and get your butt back out here soon! #goat — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) February 10, 2017

Let's fast-forward a day and ...oops:

Steve Wheatcroft is a WD after R2 @attproam — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) February 11, 2017

Not the best look.

But for the record, Wheatcroft was correct, his fat did not spasm. He withdrew with a sickness he caught from his son, but the irony was not lost on the two-time Web.com Tour event winner:

How do we, in the year 2017, not have cameras rolling on John Daly every second he’s on the golf course … or anywhere for that matter.

Daly withdrew from the PGA Tour Champions Allianz Championship on Sunday citing a back issue, but not before throwing his putter into a lake after back-to-back bogeys. Squares on the scorecard tend to have that effect on the back.

Luckily, one golf writer tracked down the putter and got a photo.

Here's the top of the Super Stroke grip on Daly's putter sticking out of the lake in back of 7. pic.twitter.com/lT4FOcSXWT — Dan Hauser (@DanHauserGolf) February 12, 2017

But for now, we'll just have to get by imagining the scene looked something like this:

Ernie Els withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week with a neck injury, but then popped up on the golf course with President Donald Trump over the weekend. How do we know?

Well, Trump and his team tweeted about it, of course.

Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

The four-time major champ has a relationship with Trump through his Els for Autism charity.

Hard to judge the Big Easy about the withdrawal since we don't know injury specifics, but one thing is for sure, if you do anything with Trump, be ready for it to end up on the Internet, courtesy of POTUS himself.

Great seeing @TheBig_Easy today! Still crushing it .. among his many victories ... 1994 & 1997 US Open, 2002 & 2012 The Open Championship... pic.twitter.com/SluAhgdU7j — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) February 12, 2017

@currentvibes A post shared by Funny Fail Videos (@funnyfailvideos) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:10pm PST

Ouch!

That is all.

Watching celebrities golf at last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was tough at times, especially considering it took away from the amount of golf we got to see from the guys who play the game professionally and are very good at it. But some celebs are easier to watch than others.

Justin Timberlake nearly aced the famous 7th hole while his partner, Justin Rose, took a selfie and Kelly Rohrbach, well she’s Kelly Rohrbach. What else is there to say?

They don't call it pebble beach for nothing! A post shared by kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

Rohrbach played golf at Georgetown University before becoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition's "Rookie of the Year" in 2015. She's starring in the movie remake of "Baywatch," slated to come out later this year.

Here's some of her work:

advanced tree climbing A post shared by kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on Oct 7, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

@britishgq feeling very posh! Thank you! A post shared by kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on Jul 5, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

Boys drool, girls rule BAES @ilfenator @alexannadaddario #BAYWATCH A post shared by kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on Apr 1, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

No one is as cool as Justin Timberlake, and that includes a guy who goes by the same nickname with two PGA Tour wins under his belt this year.

Timberlake stole the show on Saturday at Pebble Beach, and even the other JT acknowledged he had nothing on the 10-time Grammy Award winner.

With apologies to @JustinThomas34, this is the most popular JT in golf: pic.twitter.com/j3dgU6BgEg — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) February 12, 2017

@RyanLavnerGC he's so much cooler than me — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 12, 2017

Jim Wilson? More like Wilmer Valderrama ... am I right?

Yo Momma jokes. Still crushing it in 2017.