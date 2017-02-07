The Social: All one big party

One man's struggle sums up the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the SB2K16 bros enjoy a Blink 182 concert and Patriots fan Keegan Bradley gets put through the ringer at the Super Bowl. All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

The Phoenix Open lived up to the hype in every way imaginable this year – perfect weather, electric crowds, a finish that stretched into the first quarter of the Super Bowl – but nothing compares to the annual debauchery surrounding the 16th hole on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale, perhaps perfectly encapsulated by this man's extraordinary attempt to leave the course that made the rounds on Twitter over the weekend.

The SB2K16 bros rarely miss an opportunity to hang when they're in the same town, and this week in Phoenix was no different. Despite missing the WMPO cut, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman stuck around and went for a hike Saturday morning while they waited for Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to finish working (ugh ... stupid work!) so they could go to the Steve Aoki-Blink 182 concert that night. Their view of the show was pretty decent, if you like sitting, basically, on the stage. Otherwise it sucked.

Last night was a blast at the @birdsnestphx for @steveaoki followed by @blink182 @travisbarker @markhoppus @matttskiba...they killed it!! Now time to go put a final round together today!! A video posted by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:37am PST

May have missed the cut, but got to do a little hiking this am! Came out pretty unscathed, only managed one fall by @jilliangrace3 A photo posted by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Fresh off a missed cut in Phoenix, Keegs and Mrs. Keegs flew to Houston for the big game. From his and Jillian's Instagram accounts, we see all the emotions Bradley (and every other New England Patriots fan) went through on Sunday night.

The before ... confident Keegan:

Missing a cut always sucks but going to the Super Bowl instead doesn't suck at all. #GoPats #mytwocities #staceysisters #onemore #sexyhusband A photo posted by Jillian Bradley (@jillian_bradley) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Halftime ... what-the-hell-is-happening Keegan:

#superbowlhalftimeshow #lovehim @keeganbradley1 A photo posted by Jillian Bradley (@jillian_bradley) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

After ... knew-we-had-it-the-whole-time Keegan:

I couldn't see what happened ?! A photo posted by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Hey, at least he didn't leave early (cough, cough, Mark Wahlberg, cough, cough).

I need to find this store A video posted by Funny Videos (@fun_bestvids) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Can never go wrong with a video of a cute puppy.

Maybe it was something in the air at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but there was a dreaded case of the shanks spreading amongst the pros. First it was Lee Westwood, then Ian Poulter.

Another day, another shank at @OmegaDDC



Exhibit: Ian Poulter pic.twitter.com/P6SgyAu9Tf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 3, 2017

What's more rare than the professional shank though? How about this public Ian Poulter self-deprecating joke:

It's a nicer angle to the pin from over there.. nothing wrong with a weekly shank.... https://t.co/debxLPIDz0 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 3, 2017

We've clearly established that the Waste Management Phoenix Open was the place to be last week. Need further proof, all of the social media starlets were there, and they had a pretty good view of the action.

Time to get ROWDY! 16 at @wmphoenixopen! Doesn't get better than this A photo posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:34am PST

The best fivesome on the course today #WasteManagementOpen #GreenestSow #TPCScottsdale A photo posted by Chelsea Lynn Pezzola (@clpezzola) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Watching the madness at 16! #wmpo @wmphoenixopen A photo posted by Blair O'Neal (@blaironealgolf) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Paige Spiranac also did this impressive flip-iron shot combo on Monday:

Flipping into Mondays like....#mypartytrick #gymnast #golfer #ormodel A video posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Which was quickly half-replicated by Jaye Marie Green:

#stillgotit yes I got way too excited.... thanks for the inspiration @_paige.renee thanks @fitteamglobal for the energy! A video posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:39am PST

Here's to hoping this becomes a thing.

These two seem perfect for each other.