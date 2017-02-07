The Social: All one big party

One man's struggle sums up the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the SB2K16 bros enjoy a Blink 182 concert and Patriots fan Keegan Bradley gets put through the ringer at the Super Bowl. All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.
The Phoenix Open lived up to the hype in every way imaginable this year – perfect weather, electric crowds, a finish that stretched into the first quarter of the Super Bowl – but nothing compares to the annual debauchery surrounding the 16th hole on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale, perhaps perfectly encapsulated by this man's extraordinary attempt to leave the course that made the rounds on Twitter over the weekend.
Wasted Management Phoenix Open. #ForeLeft #WMPO pic.twitter.com/fBm0uuHr2n— Grant Boone (@grantboone) February 5, 2017
The SB2K16 bros rarely miss an opportunity to hang when they're in the same town, and this week in Phoenix was no different. Despite missing the WMPO cut, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman stuck around and went for a hike Saturday morning while they waited for Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to finish working (ugh ... stupid work!) so they could go to the Steve Aoki-Blink 182 concert that night. Their view of the show was pretty decent, if you like sitting, basically, on the stage. Otherwise it sucked.
Fresh off a missed cut in Phoenix, Keegs and Mrs. Keegs flew to Houston for the big game. From his and Jillian's Instagram accounts, we see all the emotions Bradley (and every other New England Patriots fan) went through on Sunday night.
The before ... confident Keegan:
Halftime ... what-the-hell-is-happening Keegan:
After ... knew-we-had-it-the-whole-time Keegan:
Hey, at least he didn't leave early (cough, cough, Mark Wahlberg, cough, cough).
Can never go wrong with a video of a cute puppy.
Maybe it was something in the air at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but there was a dreaded case of the shanks spreading amongst the pros. First it was Lee Westwood, then Ian Poulter.
Another day, another shank at @OmegaDDC— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 3, 2017
Exhibit: Ian Poulter pic.twitter.com/P6SgyAu9Tf
What's more rare than the professional shank though? How about this public Ian Poulter self-deprecating joke:
It's a nicer angle to the pin from over there.. nothing wrong with a weekly shank.... https://t.co/debxLPIDz0— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 3, 2017
We've clearly established that the Waste Management Phoenix Open was the place to be last week. Need further proof, all of the social media starlets were there, and they had a pretty good view of the action.
Paige Spiranac also did this impressive flip-iron shot combo on Monday:
Which was quickly half-replicated by Jaye Marie Green:
Here's to hoping this becomes a thing.
These two seem perfect for each other.