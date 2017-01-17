The Social: Rory goes the truth route

Welcome to the first edition of The Social, where we break down what’s happening on (but mostly) off the golf course. Because, despite a million reasons not to, we live in an era where people love putting their private lives on the Internet for our consumption. Lucky us.

Rory McIlroy is not afraid to speak his mind. And for that, we are thankful.

The latest example came courtesy an interview with the Irish Independent, in which McIlroy spoke about his personal happiness. .

McIlroy is now engaged to Erica Stoll. He used to be engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. Here are some of his comments regarding his current relationship, courtesy the paper: .“I found it refreshing being with someone who was living a normal life rather than, ‘Oh! My jet is 30 minutes late!’”“I love that she knows everything about me, and there was no judgment there.”“I don’t feel Erica wants to change me in any way. I can be myself around her; there’s no b---s---, no acting, no show.”Talk about scorched earth. And Rory went the truth route. Bold. You never go the truth route . Might want to sleep with both eyes open for a while, dude, I’m sure your ex-fiancee will just take this in stride and not respond at all. That’s her thing

Things you do for the girl you put a ring on!!!! @paulinagretzky A video posted by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Really, DJ? Really? It's not enough to be a U.S. Open champion, you have to be the world's greatest fiance too? You have, in fact, put a ring on it. You can stop wooing Paulina anytime now. She's been wooed. Give it a rest, man. You're making the rest of us with significant others begging them to participate in impromptu music videos look bad.

While Justin Thomas was too busy winning, Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman went fishing just off the coast of Waialae Country Club, and, well, I think we figured out why they played so much golf on #SB2K16. The duo was so inspired by Kaufman’s first cast from the beach, which came closer to hooking his buddy than it did to landing in the Pacific Ocean, that they decided to take a kayak out on the water and ... they promptly flipped it.

They say a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work. I don't know who they is but I'm guessing they never met these two.

A video posted by @golf_snaps on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Justin Thomas thought he was upset about a football game … we beg to differ. This totally rational Cowboys fan put on a clinic about what it looks like to be upset over a football game after his team lost on a last second field goal to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

We've edited the video so you could enjoy this at work if you want to. (If you're at home or trying to get fired, you can view the full video here.) The man uses some pretty unsavory language one would expect to hear when watching someone destroy a 70-inch flatscreen.

While he did accomplish his mission, his methods are questionable. Everyone knows the best way to destroy a television is to throw a Dundie Award at it.

About this time every year, SI releases their list of "Most Beautiful Women in Golf," and about this time every year, someone, somewhere has issues with it. We're not going to be that someone, somewhere. We're just here to bring you the news. So here, um, is the news:

Thanks @si_golf for including me in this year's Most Beautiful Women in Golf! Photographer: @jeffnewton Hair/Makeup/Styling: @diane_aiello A photo posted by Cheyenne Woods (@cheyenne_woods) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017 is out!! Thank you for choosing me to be a part of it!! Absolutely loved the shoot with @si_golf @benvanhookpictures !! Go check it out on Golf.com! A video posted by Danielle Kang (@daniellekang) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Supermaaaaannnnn @nellykorda A photo posted by Jessica Korda (@thejessicakorda) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

~Mi Casa Su Casa~ my work uniform may or may not look like this... @si_golf @_michaelfranco_ @intermixonline @fawncheng @hairby_chrissy @girlondesign A photo posted by Melissa Jones (@meliss.jones) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

John Daly showed up to the Diamond Resorts Invitational this week and turns out he's still got it! Sure, he doesn't win golf tournaments anymore, but he can cover "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" like it's nobody's business. Don't believe me? What about now? Or now? Or how about the time he belted it out just four days after he was literally knockin' on heaven's door while hospitalized with a collapsed lung?

Keep on keepin' on JD.

This week's prestigious honor goes to (drum roll, please) ... Daney Duperron!

You mad, bruh? You seem pretty mad from your very succinct sentences written in all caps.

Now I can't promise anything, but I have a hunch this Jordan Spieth character is probably just a fluke, so hopefully, for your sake, we can cover something else in the near future.

P.S. Sorry about the not having a face thing.