News & Opinion

The Social: Jack, Chi Chi and Paige play the hits

By

Jason Crook
January 31, 2017, 1:00 pm

RSS

One GOAT congratulates another, we almost had another Chi Chi Rodriguez situation and Paige Spiranac hits the biggest party on Tour. We know what you like and we're delivering in this week's edition of The Social.

Roger Federer won his 18th major title over the weekend, beating longtime rival Rafael Nadal in an epic Australian Open final. Another guy with 18 major titles, Jack Nicklaus, took notice and reached out to congratulate Federer on Twitter, Instagram and even made it Facebook official.

Imagine that, 77-year-old Nicklaus crushing the social media game. Maybe in his spare time he can teach Bill Belichick all about SnapFace.

Smylie Kaufman came dangerously close to Chi Chi Rodriguezing himself earlier this week while attempting some bottle-breaking trick shots for charity.

Rodriguez is a World Golf Hall of Fame member with eight PGA Tour wins to his name. However, in this viral-video era we live in today, he will be remembered for this painfully hilarious attempt to break a pain a pane of glass with a golf ball:

The best part of that video will always be the woman immediately asking Chi Chi if he was OK. Chi Chi was not OK.

It’s been a while since we’ve had an idiot on the field at a golf event (insert joke about whichever professional golfer you don’t like here), but one man at the Farmers Insurance Open made a splash this weekend, quite literally.

Thanks to this video from Harold Varner III’s Twitter account, we got to see just what kind of moves it takes to elude security at Torrey Pines. The answer? Just a couple of fake "give-ups" and a jump into the pond:

Varner could use some work on his play-by-play though. Instead of saying nothing at all, maybe something like this iconic call from Kevin Harlan:

Regular golf is fun and all, but sometimes it’s good to shake things up. Well, that "shake" made the rounds on Golf Twitter over the weekend, giving birth to Cricket Golf. While I haven’t seen an official rule book, it appears a man with a cricket bat stands still while two little girls drive a golf ball at his legs and then dance around and celebrate while he writhes in pain on the floor.

Consider me all-in on Cricket Golf.

Aspiring LPGAer Paige Spiranac tweeted that she'll be at golf's biggest party of the year at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open and that she wants to meet her fans. With nearly 1 million Instagram followers, I hope she's got some extra time on her hands.

For those wondering how in the world you're going to pick her out of the crowd, well, she looks like this:

When you want it to be sweater weather but it's still hot where you live

A photo posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

When in Korea, take a selfie #thefaceofjetlag

A photo posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Another "saucy selfie"

A photo posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Shouldn't be too difficult.

We’ve featured Joshua Kelley and his “Hole in 1 Trick Shots” Instagram page on our site before for pretty obvious reasons. Frankly, everything he does is ridiculous. But the shot he posted this week deserves some special recognition.

Driver-flop-shot-under-the-leg-hacky-sack-kick-full-swing-out-of-mid-air combo:

And on top of all that, he did it in slow motion. Guy is a wizard.

By some bizarre combination of one man's determination and Sergio Garcia not knowing Twitter has a block button, the Spaniard will have a new caddie for one day in September at the British Masters pro-am.

After 206 straight days of tweeting at Garcia with the special request to carry his bag, Mark Johnson finally got his wish.

Congrats on the new friend, Sergio.

Sometimes, typo humor is the best humor.

Article Tags: 

The Social, Smylie Kaufman, Sergio Garcia, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Paige Spiranac

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
The Social: Jack, Chi Chi and Paige play the hits
Woods teeing off Wed. night (ET) in Dubai event
Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Stock Watch: U.S. women on the rise early

Trending

Rahm's rise no shock to Mickelson brothers
Woods endures LAX protest, flies commercial to Dubai
Parsons: Next PXG set to cost 'a lot more'
Video: Torrey 'streaker' eludes security, jumps in lake
Wind moves Lincicome's ball on 17
Fan to caddie for Garcia after asking for 206 days
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Watch: Rahm's pours in wild eagle putt at 18
This Mickelson-Bradley gambling story is delicious
Garcia: 'Difficult' for Tiger to perform like glory days
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.