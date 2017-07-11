News & Opinion

The Social: What's all the fuss about?

By

Jason Crook
July 11, 2017, 12:20 pm

A rules controversy didn't stop Jon Rahm from celebrating with his girlfriend, Donald Trump shockingly stirs up some controversy at the U.S. Women's Open and Jordan Spieth looks like he's moving on from his traditional vacation crew with some even more famous friends.

All that and more in this edition of The Social.

It wouldn't be a proper golf tournament without a rules controversy. And we got another one during Rahm's win at the Irish Open on Sunday.

Rahm, who eventually won the event by six strokes, sparked some controversy on the sixth green during his final round, when he appeared to mark his ball to the side of his marker and then returned the ball to the front of it, similar to a situation that cost Lexi Thompson a four-stroke penalty and the ANA Inspiration earlier this year.

Rahm, though, was not penalized. Rules official Andy McFee determined there that there was no intent to break a rule and only a “millimeters” difference between the two spots.

Many in the world of golf disagreed with this ruling, most notably, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who you may have heard a time or two in the past give his opinion on rules infractions.

Chamblee said his piece on "Golf Central" after the tournament was over but then took it a step further, explaining his point on Twitter.

Lets go to a live look at Rahm and ... he seems to be doing just fine.

Check out more images of Rahm and his girlfriend Kelly Cahill by clicking here.

Spieth is part of the original #SB2K16 and follow-up #SB2K17 crew with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman.

Not bad company if you can get it. But c'mon, this is Jordan Spieth we're talking about here. This guy holes out from bunkers for walk-off victories if he wants to. Certainly he can upgrade.

Well upgrade he has, at least temporarily. If you scroll through the pictures he posted to Instagram below, he recently hit up Mexico not only with girlfriend Annie Verret, but also with the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, NFL stars Russell Wilson and Dwight Freeney, World Golf Hall-of-Famer Fred Couples and some guy named Michael Jordan.

Cabo

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

No official word on what exactly they were doing there but does it even matter?

This week's U.S. Women's Open has been nothing but controversy so far, and no one has hit a shot yet.

That comes with the territory with President Donald Trump, whose name happens to be on the golf course where the tournament is being staged.

Two-time major champ Brittany Lincicome, among the players competing at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., was asked about the president showing up for the event, which he has since hinted that he might do.

Lincicome gave a non-political response, but said that she hoped he wouldn't show up because of the atmosphere his presence creates.

“Hopefully, maybe, he doesn’t show up, and it won’t be a big debacle, and it will be about us and not him,” Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune. “I don’t know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We’re going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.”

That led to so much backlash on social media, including from John Daly, an outspoken Trump supporter, that Lincicome decided to get off Twitter for the rest of the week.

Probably a good lesson for all of us. Get off Twitter.

Need to try this (@conndogo) (@drunkpeopledoingthings )

A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@drunkpeopledoingthings) on

Seemed like a good idea at the time.

Talk about adding insult to injury.

Playing in the Web.com Tour's Lecom Health Challenge on Thursday, Andrew Yun struck a female fan with an errant shot.

He did that cool thing where the pro wanders over and gives the fan a magical signed glove to ease the pain, only to realize moments later that it was the only glove in his bag and ask for it back. Oops.

His playing partner, Kyle Thompson, put him on blast.

After roughly 12 more holes worth of sweat and use, the glove did eventually make its way back to the fan. Lucky her.

Chesson Hadley's journey back to the big leagues after losing his Tour card for 2017 was an emotional one, and don't just take our word for it.

The 2014 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year couldn't help but let out the waterworks after winning the Web.com Tour’s Lecom Health Challenge with a Sunday 65.

The 30-year old was the first to admit it was an ugly display afterwards on Twitter. Though we're willing to bet the sweet taste of those tears was worth the wait.

What's this? A positive comment of the week? It's like finding Big Foot and the Loch Ness Monster just casually hanging out at the bottom of a GolfChannel.com article.

