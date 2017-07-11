The Social: What's all the fuss about?

A rules controversy didn't stop Jon Rahm from celebrating with his girlfriend, Donald Trump shockingly stirs up some controversy at the U.S. Women's Open and Jordan Spieth looks like he's moving on from his traditional vacation crew with some even more famous friends.

It wouldn't be a proper golf tournament without a rules controversy. And we got another one during Rahm's win at the Irish Open on Sunday.

Rahm, who eventually won the event by six strokes, sparked some controversy on the sixth green during his final round, when he appeared to mark his ball to the side of his marker and then returned the ball to the front of it, similar to a situation that cost Lexi Thompson a four-stroke penalty and the ANA Inspiration earlier this year.

Rahm, though, was not penalized. Rules official Andy McFee determined there that there was no intent to break a rule and only a “millimeters” difference between the two spots.

Many in the world of golf disagreed with this ruling, most notably, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who you may have heard a time or two in the past give his opinion on rules infractions.

Chamblee said his piece on "Golf Central" after the tournament was over but then took it a step further, explaining his point on Twitter.

Again,it is not about intent,it's about whether a rule was broken or not.Because the penalty wasn't levied,chasers were 5 not 3 back which.. — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) July 9, 2017

And Rahm was 5 not 3 ahead, which changes the dynamic of the competition completely. The field was not protected and integrity diminished. — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) July 9, 2017

That is nonsense, the idea is to replace it as close as one possibly can. To exempt one from that leads to further slide into chaos — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) July 9, 2017

No no no no ..the front of the balls are 3 inches apart here and intent is not a get out of jail free card. Rule broken=penalty. Bad ruling. pic.twitter.com/oSYXqkgg2i — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) July 9, 2017

I didn't question his integrity , can you not read? The integrity of the TOURNAMENT was infringed upon. His is intact as is his game. — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) July 9, 2017

Lets go to a live look at Rahm and ... he seems to be doing just fine.

The looks on our faces says it all, getting to share this incredible moment with him again is so special So proud of my Angel A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

Spieth is part of the original #SB2K16 and follow-up #SB2K17 crew with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman.

Not bad company if you can get it. But c'mon, this is Jordan Spieth we're talking about here. This guy holes out from bunkers for walk-off victories if he wants to. Certainly he can upgrade.

Well upgrade he has, at least temporarily. If you scroll through the pictures he posted to Instagram below, he recently hit up Mexico not only with girlfriend Annie Verret, but also with the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, NFL stars Russell Wilson and Dwight Freeney, World Golf Hall-of-Famer Fred Couples and some guy named Michael Jordan.

Cabo A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

No official word on what exactly they were doing there but does it even matter?

This week's U.S. Women's Open has been nothing but controversy so far, and no one has hit a shot yet.

That comes with the territory with President Donald Trump, whose name happens to be on the golf course where the tournament is being staged.

Two-time major champ Brittany Lincicome, among the players competing at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., was asked about the president showing up for the event, which he has since hinted that he might do.

Lincicome gave a non-political response, but said that she hoped he wouldn't show up because of the atmosphere his presence creates.

“Hopefully, maybe, he doesn’t show up, and it won’t be a big debacle, and it will be about us and not him,” Lincicome told the Chicago Tribune. “I don’t know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We’re going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.”

That led to so much backlash on social media, including from John Daly, an outspoken Trump supporter, that Lincicome decided to get off Twitter for the rest of the week.

Tough to do things when ppl down 1 of my grt friends? Sorry-Some things shouldn't be said He has as a grt heart & has America 1st always!https://t.co/JqPofKdld8 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 8, 2017

OMG people are spinning my words. I have nothing against the president. I never said anything bad about him. — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) July 9, 2017

I just wanted our open to be about the golf and not politics. Of all people another pro golfer should understand that. — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) July 9, 2017

I have nothing against him at all. Just don't want it to be a Circus while we are trying work — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) July 9, 2017

Probably a good lesson for all of us. Get off Twitter.

Need to try this (@conndogo) (@drunkpeopledoingthings ) A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@drunkpeopledoingthings) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Seemed like a good idea at the time.

Talk about adding insult to injury.

Playing in the Web.com Tour's Lecom Health Challenge on Thursday, Andrew Yun struck a female fan with an errant shot.

He did that cool thing where the pro wanders over and gives the fan a magical signed glove to ease the pain, only to realize moments later that it was the only glove in his bag and ask for it back. Oops.

His playing partner, Kyle Thompson, put him on blast.

@AndrewYunGolf hit a lady, signed a glove, apologizes...& then discovers he didn't have any gloves in bag. Had to get it back from her!pic.twitter.com/NFjAxj52AA — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) July 6, 2017

After roughly 12 more holes worth of sweat and use, the glove did eventually make its way back to the fan. Lucky her.

Thanks to Beverly for sacrificing her body & putting up with my stupidity. She got the glove back! @KyleThompsonPGA pic.twitter.com/GIAKx5PRAe — Andrew Yun (@AndrewYunGolf) July 8, 2017

Chesson Hadley's journey back to the big leagues after losing his Tour card for 2017 was an emotional one, and don't just take our word for it.

The 2014 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year couldn't help but let out the waterworks after winning the Web.com Tour’s Lecom Health Challenge with a Sunday 65.

It's been an emotional journey for @ChessonHadley.



But after his @LECOMHC win, he's headed back to the TOUR.pic.twitter.com/tweuDHyrzF — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) July 9, 2017

The 30-year old was the first to admit it was an ugly display afterwards on Twitter. Though we're willing to bet the sweet taste of those tears was worth the wait.

