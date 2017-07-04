News & Opinion

The Social: So on, and so Fourth

By

Jason Crook
July 4, 2017, 1:15 pm

RSS

Pros celebrate the holiday in different ways, Ms. Gulbis goes to Washington, and Tiger Woods executes another perfectly-timed news dump. All that and more in this Fourth of July edition of The Social.

Tiger Woods has his own personal struggles just like the rest of us. Nobody's perfect. And good for him for getting whatever help he thought was necessary. A lot of people never have the courage to do that.

But one thing he has perfected is the art of the news dump. He's turned it into an art form.

The latest example came on Monday at 5:09 p.m., a.k.a July 3rd, a.k.a. a day a lot of people had off of work on the eve of a national holiday.

Blink (or be doing anything fun and holiday related) and you would've missed it, but Woods tweeted that he "recently completed an out of state private intensive program" and "will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends."

For some context, here are some of his past tweets announcing not-so-great news for the 14-time major champ.

Note the time stamps. All Fridays. All after work hours.

We're not saying that he didn't complete treatment at exactly 5:09 p.m. on Monday; he very well may have. We're just saying that's a heck of a coincidence.

It wouldn't be a Fourth of July edition of The Social without a look at what your favorite pros are doing to celebrate.

Since it's a holiday that falls in the middle of the summer that often involves boating and bathing suits, it's only natural to start with a quick look at Paulina Gretzky's Instagram account ... and it looks like she bounced back from that baby just fine.

Happy 4th of July #Merica

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

But Paulina and DJ weren't the only ones in the spirit.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas had themselves quite the bro-down.

If you can't tell, we like America

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Like most days, the Fourth of July looks like a good 24 hours to be a pro golfer.

Brandel Chamblee is never one to hold back an opinion, much like those who watch him on TV aren't shy about letting him know what they think of said opinions.

But he made some valid points during his latest Twitter rant.

While he didn't mention Bernhard Langer by name, the debate over anchoring - in particular, the enforcement of the anchor ban - popped up over the weekend at the U.S. Senior Open when video clips like these started making the rounds.

Chamblee said that while he was never in favor of the anchor ban to begin with, now that it is in effect, the non-application of the rule was "appalling" and "in gross disregard for the spirit of the game."

Coming from a guy who analyzes golf on television, those words are strong ... to quite strong.

Live look at me trying to achieve my dreams

A post shared by I Can't Even (@icanteven) on

We've all been this dog.

Danielle Kang's breakthrough major win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship brought with it congratulatory texts and tweets from all of her famous friends, the most surprising of which came from ... Jon Lovitz(?!).

Yeah, this guy.

Well, a ladies night is exactly what Kang had after her major victory, with her good friend Michelle Wie documenting the celebration that included eating noodles out of the trophy.

Noodles ... Fireball ... corn. Hey, to each their own.

Natalie Gulbis was in Washington D.C. last week, and it wasn't just to do some sightseeing.

According to a report in the Nevada Independent, Gulbis met with Republicans to discuss a possible Congressional run, as she eyes the seat of Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) in Nevada’s third Congressional district, which is up for grabs in 2018.

The idea comes out of left field and seems like a long shot for someone with no political experience. Then again ... [insert your own joke here].

A post shared by Natalie Gulbis (@nataliegulbis) on

A post shared by Natalie Gulbis (@nataliegulbis) on

Who knows. We live in a crazy world and anything is possible. Perhaps if she wins she could teach the president some golf etiquette.

Kids these days.

While a little extra fun on the golf course is usually a good thing, I'm willing to stick my neck out at the risk of sounding like an old fart to condemn this latest trend.

A disturbing amount of videos like these have popped up on social media lately and while they may be (arguably) the slightest bit funny for those watching, the guy getting run over could end up seriously injured.

Wait for it

A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on

CHOO CHOOOOO (@win.spencer)

A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on

So PSA, please stop running other over unsuspecting friends with golf carts.

End rant.

Hope no one introduces these poor souls to hockey.

Article Tags: 

The Social, Rickie Fowler, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Natalie Gulbis, Brandel Chamblee, Bernhard Langer, Danielle Kang, Donald Trump

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Tiger completes 'private intensive program'
Monday Scramble: Celeb-rate good times
Kang's breakthrough a family affair
Spieth skipping John Deere for second straight year

Trending

Social Snapshots: June 2017
Tiger completes 'private intensive program'
Watch: Pieters hits into water, breaks driver
Chamblee calls anchor ban enforcement 'appalling'
Rain gear snafu dooms Kang at Quicken Loans
Choi learned from scrutiny after Lexi-like controversy
Golf world, celebs congratulate well-liked Kang
Bocking: The secret to the takeaway
Kang's breakthrough a family affair
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.