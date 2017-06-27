The Social: Turning the page

Jordan Spieth momentarily saved golf from the epidemic of bad celebrations, Phil Mickelson competes without longtime caddie "Bones" for the first time, and we have some golf suggestions for ESPN the Magazine's "Body Issue." All that and more in The Social.

It may be two days later, but we can't stop talking about that epic ending to the Travelers Championship, where Jordan Spieth won his 10th PGA Tour title with a playoff hole-out from a greenside bunker.

The shot was something out of a Hollywood movie, but it was actually just the undercard to one of the great celebrations in golf history.

Lets take another look, in slow motion, because everything is better in slow motion.

History. This guy is good. A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Spieth's club throw. Michael Greller's rake launch. The impromptu jump into each other. It was a beautiful thing.

So appreciate this moment for as long as you want, because considering most professional golfers' inability to land a simple high-five, it won't be long before we have another celebration fail on our hands.

Tommy Fleetwood!



A 40ft putt to move 1 off the lead! pic.twitter.com/ruf6pJvi3L — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 5, 2017

Mickelson's first event since splitting with longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay was a mixed bag. While he did nab his first win in almost four years, he also got a little too cocky and screwed up his signature shot.

Phil Mickelson just got a little overconfident in his ability to hit a flop shot in the skills competition at the @KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/7w0vQU0SeQ — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 26, 2017

Somewhere, Dave Pelz is breathing a sigh of relief.

Lefty, who on Monday opened up a little bit about the breakup that rattled the golf world last week, took on some of the LPGA's best in a skills competition before the KPMG PGA Championship.

Watch the whole competition below, in which Mickelson rebounded to claim a victory in the glass-breaking competition.

Justin Thomas had a pretty big week on social media.

Not only did he look into his crystal ball and call Jordan Spieth's hole-out before it happened, but he was fresh off demolishing a Twitter troll.

It started out innocently enough, when JT tweeted this after missing the Travelers cut a week after shooting a record 63 and contending at the U.S. Open.

Nothing worse than playing at a course you love. @TravelersChamp is awesome. Out of gas from last week, weekend of rest will do me well! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 23, 2017

One tweeter didn't appreciate that "excuse" and he made sure to let Thomas know about it.

Hey asshole, stop making excuses. I played 18 yesterday & got VERY sunburnt. Iv already had 10 beers today and am +5 over thru 3. #suckitup — Hockey Foamer (@hockeyfoamer) June 24, 2017

What a stat line: Sunburnt.10 beers. Five over par through three holes ... and still finding time to chirp at random athletes on Twitter.

You sir, Mr. @hockeyfoamer, are a regular jack-of-all-trades. Must be a real hit with your fellow playing partners.

JT wasn't having it.

1. You kind of deserve it for not putting sunscreen on

2. You may have a drinking problem

3. You also appear to be bad at golf https://t.co/60eHDcyHEG — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 24, 2017

Needless to say, the Internets sided with Thomas on this one.

If this gorilla doesn't put a smile on your face today, just pack it in. Nothing will.

The list of athletes who will be stripping their clothes off for this year's ESPN the Magazine's "Body Issue" has been released, and while it is certainly an impressive group, headlined by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, who will grace the cover, we couldn't help but notice there were no golfers included.

Your 2017 Body Issue athletes are ... pic.twitter.com/QjS30QPh6f — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2017

So we decided to get a head start on next year's edition, just throwing some ideas out there, spit-balling, putting the wheels in motion, however you want to put it. Here's some golfers who would make a fine edition to the cast and don't mind showing a little skin.

Paige Spiranac:

Happy first day of summer! It's only 117 degrees here in AZ...but it's a dry heat A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky:

I got 99 problems but you won't be one @djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 5, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

Rory McIlroy:

Delighted to be on the cover of @menshealthmag! Check out behind-the-scenes footage from my shoot. A post shared by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on Apr 2, 2015 at 10:33am PDT

Lexi Thompson:

Morning cardio done time to chill by the pool for a bit A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Belen Mozo:

Beef:

Got asked for a photo and this guy said lift ur top up so I said yeah y not A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Jul 22, 2016 at 7:23am PDT

This list could go on forever, but that last visual seems like a good place to end.

If you thought Donald Trump driving a golf cart on or near the green was bad etiquette, and it was, despite what Billy Horschel says, that's got nothing on what's been going on at the Golf Club of Houston, home of the Shell Houston Open.

Vandals returned for a third time since last year and used ATVs to tear up the greens.

This time, at least, they were caught on camera, sort of. Hopefully, this will be one of those rare instances where something good comes from the power of social media, and these vandals will be brought to justice.

Our vandals have returned. :( Please share! @GCOHsuper pic.twitter.com/7Cr0cZXV8V — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

@FlagHiApp Here is a picture of the tread marks. pic.twitter.com/6MfSlrO62K — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

Words can't explain the feeling this morning. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/YVyRYNfTiU — Brian Buckner, CGCS (@GCOHsuper) May 16, 2016

Well, there you have it. "Jordon" Spieth, officially not exciting.