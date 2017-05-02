News & Opinion

The Social: Decisions, decisions ...

By

Jason Crook
May 2, 2017, 2:00 pm

RSS

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky ditch the beach for a family vacation, a social media starlet will get an LPGA shot thanks to the help of Twitter, and Andrew "Beef" Johnston gets a new best friend in New Orleans. All that and more in this edition of The Social.

With a kid in tow, sometimes you have to switch up your routine. Packing extra diapers, seeing the animated movie instead of the R-rated thriller, pointing your private jet in the direction of a more kid-friendly vacation spot - those kinds of normal-people things.

That was the case this past week for totally regular parents Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, who passed on the typical tropical vacation they’ve been known to take in favor of a trip to Disney World with their son, Tatum.

Once upon a time...

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Happiest Place on Earth w. Our Tatum @djohnsonpga

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

The pictures lacked a certain sizzle we've become accustomed to seeing from the world No. 1 and his fiancée, but hey, we got DJ on the "Dumbo" ride instead. What more can you really ask for?

A strong social media presence can get you a lot these days ... clothes from potential sponsors, protein powder, more nasty comments than you can count, and apparently a spot in an LPGA event.

Next month's ShopRite Classic launched a Twitter poll Monday, leaving its final sponsor exemption up to votes from the general public.

Golf Channel’s Blair O’Neal, India’s Sharmila Nicollet, Scotland’s Carly Booth and Bolivia’s Susan Benavides were the four ladies chosen for the poll after being identified by MVP Index, a sports social media tracking firm, as the top candidates not named Paige Spiranac, who opted not to participate.

Not exactly sure what the MVP Index formula is, but there’s a good chance it starts with a regular old set of eyeballs.

#tbt #instagood #photoftheday #happy #me #picoftheday #selfie #girl #instadaily #instagram

A post shared by Blair O'Neal (@blaironealgolf) on

Propriety won't allow it.

A post shared by Sharmila Nicollet (@sharmilanicollet) on

Love this outfit by @pumagolf can't wait to get wearing it in the sunshine soon

A post shared by Carly Booth (@carlyabooth) on

Looking through old pics like #lovetheleggings #sportsbratoo #photoshoot #Idontgolflikethat

A post shared by Susana Benavides (@mumita_b) on

We're just glad there's no write-in option. If the Internet has taught us anything, it's that Golfy McGolfface would run away with this thing if given the opportunity.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith probably had the most fun as partners at last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, considering they came away with the victory, and winning is fun. But right behind them had to be the 1-2 punch of Andrew “Beef” Johnston and Kyle Reifers, who finished T-29 and may have become best friends in the process.

The duo gave themselves a cool nickname, ate beef jerky out of each other’s mouths, Photoshopped weird pictures together for Instagram. They did basically everything short of sword fighting their way through a fancy gala wearing orange and blue tuxedos.

Beauty & the Beef! #zurichclassic #pgatour #livelucky @beefgolf

A post shared by Kyle Reifers (@kylereiferspga) on

Then again, their evolution into Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne appears well on its way:

So this is how my partner this week gets to the course. No courtesy cars needed@kylereiferspga

A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on

Heard that baby gets 70 miles to the gallon.

Shoulda yelled two!

Slow play dominated the weekend in golf, with both the PGA and European Tours handing out penalties. But it was no more noticeable than during the final round of the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, where Cristie Kerr and Haru Nomura went to SIX painfully-slow sudden death playoff holes before a winner was decided.

Golf Twitter, uh, noticed:

Kerr, who ended up (eventually) losing the playoff, was aware of the glacial pace, because she took to Twitter herself to apologize the next day.

A noble gesture from the LPGA veteran and someone with an entire nation on their side

The Zurich Classic wasn’t the only team event that went down last week in New Orleans.

Before the tournament started, several players competed in a "Family Feud" knockoff at the Zurich pro-am party that looked like a lot of fun.

From the looks of things, the team of Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley and Billy Horschel defeated Jaime Donaldson, Lexi Thompson, Ben Crane and Justin Rose.

We’re not sure which side answered this question, but they nailed it.

While there’s no actual video of the event, this is probably close enough:

Seriously, don't know why anyone leaves their computer with such good money-making opportunities right at their fingertips. Real jobs are for suckers.

Article Tags: 

The Social, 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Cristie Kerr, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Kyle Reifers

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Social Snapshots: May 2017
D. Johnson grouped with Love, Haas at Wells Fargo
Stock Watch: A slow-play penalty NOW?
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll

Trending

Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Poulter keeps PGA Tour card: 'Good news'
Coetzee clanks shot off the grandstands in China
Randall's Rant: LPGA missed golden opportunity
QB Rodgers spotted on golf date with model Rohrbach
Poulter keeps card after Tour recalibrates points
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll
Senden's son diagnosed with brain tumor
Watch: Kisner holes out for eagle to force playoff
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.