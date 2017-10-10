The Social: Make Tiger great again?

Tiger Woods is back hitting full iron shots for his social media followers, Donald Trump is somehow getting even better at golf and Lexi Thompson looks like she's preparing for a role in the sequel to "Top Gun."

All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

Plenty of things have “broken the internet” over the last few years. Kim Kardashian’s anything, that white and gold blue and black dress and, oh yeah, just about anything Tiger Woods related.

Well, folks, this weekend Woods went and did it again, posting a slow-motion video of himself on social media hitting “Smooth iron shots.”

Smooth iron shots A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

And while we can confirm the internet is, in fact, not broken, it was at least mildly sprained for a while on Saturday as Tiger fans geeked out over the 14-time major champ's latest step on his journey back toward competitive golf.

Literally made my weekend — James Groom (@Jimgroom92) October 7, 2017

It's anyone's guess when Woods tees it up in a professional event next as he has played only seven competitive rounds in the last two years because of multiple back surgeries. But when he does, don't be surprised if the internet goes out ... maybe, for good.

Agree or disagree on his political positions, President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate.

Anthem protests, natural disaster relief, international relations and foreign policy, border security ... just to name a few.

And even with all that, somehow the man is keeping his golf game intact. In fact, according to his Monday playing partner, he may even be getting better.

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, tweeted that Trump carded a 1-over 73 in windy and wet conditions on Columbus Day at Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia.

How bad did he beat me? I did better in the presidential race than today on the golf course!



Great fun. Great host. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2017

Imagine how good the president could be with a little practice. Perhaps when he's done being in charge of the country he'll really buckle down and go after that PGA Tour card. Hey, crazier things have happened.

For the most part, Phil Mickelson stays away from social media. For crying out loud, the man took (and nearly cropped himself out of) his first selfie just a couple of weeks ago at the Presidents Cup.

But leave it up to Phil to be the talk of Twitter without ever hitting “send.”

Mickelson’s tie for third at the season-opening Safeway Open was his best finish in more than a year, but it was his sense of self-deprecating humor that stole the show on Sunday. After finding the 16th fairway – only his 15th tee ball to find the short grass all week – he turned to the crowd and delivered this terrific zinger:

"Let's take a moment to admire the fact I just hit a fairway!" pic.twitter.com/5VGZ7Zm9sD — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 9, 2017

He's a joke maker. Tell 'em Phil.

Sound: On.

Found our first drunk announcer of the day A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Usually, 81-year-old Gary Player is busy reminding us that he’s not exactly longing for the old days, proving that age is just a number seemly on a daily basis. It was just last week he was breaking it down on the dance floor at one of his charity events.

But over the weekend, the nine-time major winner took to social media after Ross Fisher’s record breaking 11-under 61 at the Old Course at St. Andrews to say he was “sad” to see the course was no longer much of a match for today’s technology.

Whilst delighted for all the players, it’s quite sad to see The Old Course of St Andrews brought to her knees by today’s ball & equipment. — Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 8, 2017

Nothing against the pros & happy for Ross. Our great old courses are becoming obsolete. Simply cut back the ball to keep them relevant. GP — Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 9, 2017

This, of course, isn’t exactly a new take, as plenty of older and younger players have called for some sort of scaling back of the clubs and/or balls for years now.

But it was Player's follow-up tweet in which he called himself an "old poop" that should've gotten more attention than the original, only because someone calling themselves "old poop" will never not be funny.

Not sounding off just expressing same opinion of Palmer, Nicklaus, Watson, Trevino & many others. Perhaps we have just become old poops. GP — Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 9, 2017

Gary, you may be an old poop, but you're our old poop. Never change.

Fact: Everybody loved Tom Petty.

We really shouldn't need any more proof of this besides the legendary musician's hits standing the test of time, but we got it in the wake of the Rock in Roll Hall of Famer's sudden death.

Not only did basically his entire hometown of Gainesville, Fla., honor him with their rendition of "I Won't Back Down" during the Florida Gators football game on Saturday, but golf's own larger-than-life figure, John Daly, also gave it his best shot at on Thursday at the Safeway Open.

Considering how well the tribute went, Daly might want to think about permanently adding this to his set list, which currently includes "Knocking on Heaven's Door," and only "Knocking on Heaven's Door."

According to her social media accounts, Lexi Thompson really like working out and playing golf. But a third hobby has emerged lately, and with all due respect to both working out and golf, it looks a tad bit more exciting.

The third-ranked women in the world posted a video to her Instagram on Monday from inside a jet, doing all sorts of flips and tricks with The Flying Bulls over the friendly skies of Austria, as part of her partnership with Red Bull.

Doing rolls and figure 8’s in a T-28 with the @theflyingbulls was unreal! #givesyouwings What should I do next?! A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

So it appears the sky is literally the limit for Lexi, both on and off the course.

