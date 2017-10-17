The Social: 'Get those party boots on'

Pat Perez and his wife are ready to celebrate, #SB2K guys hit the college scene, Tour stars vacation all over the place and Sylvester Stallone's model daughter jumps into your dream foursome.

All that and more in this week's edition of The Social.

After going years without exactly setting the world on fire, Tiger's social media accounts have become must-watch internet television.

As the golf world goes nuts for any little hint that he may be on his way back to competitive golf following several back surgeries that wiped out much of the last few years, Woods dropped a big one on us Sunday – full swing with a driver, and in his traditional red shirt, no less.

It was hard to think he wasn't nearing a return after watching that, and Big Cat went ahead and made it official on Monday, confirming that doctors had given him the go-ahead to resume all golf activities.

Making Progress A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

What's more? Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, thinks this swing looks like one the 14-time major champ could return to the winner's circle with.

That’s a swing he could win with, it’s not across the line and stuck inside coming down, a little stiff looking but it’s good enough https://t.co/ZlVyyCKG3H — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) October 16, 2017

It's go time!

Hope it works out a little better for Tiger than it did for the Mandelbaums.

The latest chapter in the feel-good story of Perez's career resurgence unfolded over the weekend in Malaysia, as the outspoken 41-year-old won the CIMB Classic – his second PGA Tour win in less than a year.

In typical Perez fashion, it didn't take long after the final putt dropped for him to offer up the quote of the week:

“I’m not going to change anything,” he said. “I’m still not going to work out. I’ll still have a bad diet and I’m going to enjoy myself.

And he's in luck, because his wife, Ashley, immediately took to social media to echo that sentiment, captioning a few pictures of the couple with, "Get those party boots on for when you get home!"

Pat Perez just picking up wins left and right.

And from the looks of his Instagram feed, he knows it:

Current mood. A post shared by Pat Perez (@patperezgolf) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

But while Perez's celebration will have to wait, back-to-back European Tour winner Tyrell Hatton got his victory party going shortly after wrapping up the Italian Open on Sunday, wasting no time getting to the nearest ... Burger King?

How did @TyrrellHatton and his caddie celebrate winning the #ItalianOpen?



Burger King pic.twitter.com/U30Ij9tac3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017

Burger King may want you to have it your way, but Hatton's way, with a new $1.96 million in the bank, looks pretty delicious.

While Justin Thomas was off "working" in Malaysia, trying to win the CIMB Classic for the third straight year, the other three members of the #SB2K squad were taking some time off and supporting the football teams of the schools where they played their college golf.

Of course, "supporting" means different things to different people.

Jordan Spieth helped his Texas Longhorns with the coin toss and watched from the sidelines during the annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma:

Rickie Fowler helped lead a parade through town and then pumped up the crowd at the pep rally while serving as the homecoming grand marshal for the Oklahoma State Cowboys:

STILLY...thank you for an amazing weekend!! Being able to serve as grand marshal and be a part of America's Greatest Homecoming Celebration is something we will never forget!! To my family in Stillwater thank you for always having my back...I will always be loyal to you!! #GoPokes A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

On the course and the court.@RickieFowler knows how to pump up the crowd.



Just ask the @OSUAthletics. pic.twitter.com/6pAV4noBkj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 16, 2017

And Smyle Kaufman, well Smylie passed out Natural Light swag to fans and watched LSU from not-exactly on the field.

Which, if we're being honest, sounds way more fun than being put to work all weekend.

Tigers win! A fun weekend down on the Bayou seeing old friends! #LSU A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Smylie Kaufman - perennial MVP of the spring break bros.

With just a couple months left in the calendar year, it's time to start thinking about how to use those vacation days ... even for those living amongst us who play professional golf and are on sort of a lifelong perm-vacation.

Hence the sudden influx of PGA Tour stars to Italy over the past week or so.

The McIlroys, Horschels, Walkers and Donalds have all been busy posting photos of their trips to Italy, because, well ... it's Italy.

Buongiorno Venezia! A post shared by Erin Walker (@tourwifetravels) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Great day walking around Milan with @dianedonald #nailedit #tourist @openditaliagolf A post shared by lukedonald (@lukedonald) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Just an ordinary day in Rome at the Colosseum! @britt_horschel and I are having a blast and learning lots about the Roman culture and lifestyle! I’ve always been fascinated with the Roman Era! #lovemylife #lovehistory A post shared by Billy Horschel (@billyho_golf) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Something about this professional golf thing correlating directly to incredible looking vacations.

We'll have our investigative team dig into it.

Move over, Lamest Person in Your Current Dream Foursome - you've been replaced.

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram last week to show off his daughter Sistine's golf swing, and let's just say if this modeling thing doesn't work out for her, she could have a solid back-up plan in golf.

Is there anything SISTINE can't do well? I thought I could beat her in golf… Not so sure about that anymore! @sistinestallone #exercise #workout #golf A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Update: This modeling thing is going to work out just fine.

1st MET!!! Thank you @topshop for an incredible night A post shared by Sistine (@sistinestallone) on May 2, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

drama queen A post shared by Sistine (@sistinestallone) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Venice Film Festival @twinsetofficial A post shared by Sistine (@sistinestallone) on Sep 5, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

Once upon a time, Sergio Garcia was just a kid trying to live up to some gigantic expectations as a professional golfer.

He was reminded of those times last week at the Italian Open, when he was grouped with Austin Connelly 18 years after meeting him for the first time.

Whether he remembered or not, Connelly's mom did, obviously. That's what moms do.

1999: A kid and his idol

2017: Playing partners #ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/aCuQEUDrpq — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 14, 2017

The photo probably meant a little extra to Garcia, 37, in light of recent events. Sergio and his new bride, Angela, recently announced they are expecting a baby next March.

So it could be a new Garcia on the other end of this re-created photo with his/her favorite golfer a couple of decades from now.

‪Best news ever for @theangelaakins and me!! Baby Garcia coming in March ‘18 just in time to wear this beauty for @themasters! And thank you Aunt @ashleeacarroll and Uncle Parker for the awesome onesie! A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

After all, time is a flat circle ... or something like that.

Nothing gets past this guy, especially sarcasm.