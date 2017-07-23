Poulter on T-14: Nothing to be happy or proud of

SOUTHPORT, England – Considering where Ian Poulter was two short months ago you’d think he’d be pleased with a 14th-place tie in his beloved Open Championship.

Instead, he’s miffed because he was in contention after 36-holes and played poorly over the final two day at Royal Birkdale.

“Nothing to be happy about or proud about,” Poulter said after shooting a final-round 70 to end the week at 2 under par. “I’m walking away from this tournament feeling extremely disappointed from a great start.”

The third round, ultimately, is what cost Poulter a chance at competing for the claret jug. He shot 1-over 71 on a perfect, windless day that produced the first 62 in major championship history. While he was over par, Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar shot 65 and 66 respectively.

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 4 | Full coverage

Still, Poulter did not play in the previous five major championships, mostly because of a foot injury, and it appeared that the streak may go even longer.

But he ultimately tied for second place at The Players back in May and his confidence has been sky-high since. Ranked No. 78, Poulter qualified for The Open by playing in a 36-hole qualifier.

“If I do good stuff I’ll play well enough and still perform with the best players in the world here,” Poulter said. “There was no wind. The greens were soft on Saturday. I really should have taken advantage of the golf course and I didn’t do that. That’s poor from a good player to leave shots on the golf course, especially in an Open Championship.”