OR_.K. Kim wins first major title at Women's British Open

After dramatic victories in each of his last two starts, Jordan Spieth had a pretty stress-free finale at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Spieth closed with a 2-under 68 at Firestone Country Club, playing alongside Matt Kuchar just two weeks after their memorable duel at Royal Birkdale. It left him at 4 under for the week and outside the top 10, but Spieth managed to find a silver lining.

“I had a chance to do something special today, but after nine holes that was done,” Spieth said. “It was kind of nice playing a little relaxed golf. But I do miss the heat of things, and that’s the goal is to get back in the heat by Saturday, Sunday next week.”

While Spieth’s work in Akron didn’t give him a chance to contend for his first career WGC title, he still sees positive signs as he gets set to head to North Carolina for the season’s final major.

“I know what I need to work on,” Spieth said. “Really each part of the game, there’s something that I need to just put in some work with, but I do know what it is and that’s the best part