News & Opinion

OR_.K. Kim wins first major title at Women's British Open

By

Mercer Baggs
August 7, 2017, 6:37 am

RSS

After dramatic victories in each of his last two starts, Jordan Spieth had a pretty stress-free finale at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Spieth closed with a 2-under 68 at Firestone Country Club, playing alongside Matt Kuchar just two weeks after their memorable duel at Royal Birkdale. It left him at 4 under for the week and outside the top 10, but Spieth managed to find a silver lining.

“I had a chance to do something special today, but after nine holes that was done,” Spieth said. “It was kind of nice playing a little relaxed golf. But I do miss the heat of things, and that’s the goal is to get back in the heat by Saturday, Sunday next week.”

While Spieth’s work in Akron didn’t give him a chance to contend for his first career WGC title, he still sees positive signs as he gets set to head to North Carolina for the season’s final major.

“I know what I need to work on,” Spieth said. “Really each part of the game, there’s something that I need to just put in some work with, but I do know what it is and that’s the best part

Baggs is managing editor for GolfChannel.com and has been with Golf Channel since 1996.

Read Bio |
@MBaggsGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
No faking it: Matsuyama torches Firestone for 61
Spieth closes with 68, says Rory is 'guy to beat' at PGA
Yin, Ernst picked for Solheim team; Creamer left out
McIlroy doesn't mind being PGA favorite
I.K. Kim wins first major title at Women's British Open

Trending

Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Picks are in: U.S., European Solheim Cup teams finalized
Bunker six-pack sends Jutanugarn packing
Spieth pulls off another stunning shot
Finally over her infamous miss, Kim taking flight
Shirtless Tiger holds up a massive lobster
Curry's impressive Web.com start a win-win for game
Long and strong: McIlroy crushing his driver
Watch: Rory's drive nearly reaches crosswalk
Birdie-birdie finish salvages Spieth's day
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.