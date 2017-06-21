2017 Solheim Cup Returns to Network Television for First Time in 15 Years

Solheim Cup Sunday Singles Matches to air on NBC, Sunday, Aug. 20

Live Coverage from First Tee Shot to Final Putt Showcasing the Best Female Golfers From the U.S. and Europe, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20

The Solheim Cup, the biennial, match-play event that features the top players in women’s golf representing the United States and Europe, is set to return to network television for the first time in 15 years when NBC airs the singles matches on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Golf Channel and NBC will combine for nearly 30 hours of live tournament action of the three-day event, from the first tee shot to the final putt, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20. Golf Channel also will air live coverage of both the Solheim Cup opening and closing ceremonies. On Sunday, Aug. 20, Golf Channel will air the Sunday singles matches from Noon-4 p.m. ET, with NBC continuing coverage from 4 p.m. ET until the event’s conclusion.

“NBC Sports Group has continued to raise the profile of the best women golfers in the world in bringing three LPGA Tour major championships to network coverage and introducing new audiences to women’s professional golf,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive producer. “Returning the Solheim Cup to NBC is the natural next step in the evolution of our partnership with the LPGA Tour.”

“The passion, patriotism and drama of the Solheim Cup make it one of the premier events in sports and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase it to an even bigger and broader audience on NBC,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “Our team has been focused on expanding our network TV coverage and the Solheim Cup, on U.S. soil in Des Moines, will be a perfect opportunity for us to bring the LPGA to a much broader audience and attract even more fans to the best in women's golf.”

Returning to U.S. soil in 2017, the Solheim Cup will be contested at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20. The United States defeated Europe 14.5 – 13.5 at the 2015 Solheim Cup in Germany, featuring a dramatic come-from-behind final day by the United States en route to the closest Solheim Cup in history.

NBC SPORTS GROUP’S 2017 MARQUEE LPGA EVENTS: In addition to comprehensive coverage of the Solheim Cup, Golf Channel has coverage of four of five women’s major championships in 2017, with three majors airing on NBC: the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, RICOH Women’s British Open and The Evian Championship.

NBC Sports Group / Solheim Cup Programming Schedule (all times ET)