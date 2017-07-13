'Feherty' to Celebrate 100 Episode Milestone with Special 90-Minute Show, Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode to Premiere on Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET; Feature a Multi-Guest Conversation and Recount Best Moments from Series’ Seven Seasons to-Date

Golf Channel today announced that Emmy-nominated host David Feherty and his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty, will celebrate the show’s milestone 100th episode with a 90-minute special, premiering Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET. The celebratory episode will feature a relaxed conversation with three of Feherty’s previous 99 guests: Lee Trevino – the series’ very first guest – John Daly and Gary McCord, and be filmed in front of a live audience.

“Starting with our first guest, Lee Trevino – my childhood idol – back in 2011, Golf Channel has been kind – or stupid – enough to give me this wonderful platform to have candid conversations with icons from different walks of life,” said Feherty. “So it’s fitting to have Lee, along with John and Gary help me recount some of my favorite memories from 100 episodes in a humbling and fulfilling way. It’s hard to believe no one has pulled the plug on us yet, but we’ll keep trying to find ways to make them reconsider!”

Since its initial premiere in June 2011, Feherty has featured iconic guests from across the worlds of entertainment, politics, business, sports and golf. Notable achievements (“by the numbers”) for the collective list of the series’ first 99 guests are highlighted by:

2,308 electoral votes (four presidents across seven elections, 7-0 record)

electoral votes (four presidents across seven elections, 7-0 record) 1,249 cumulate victories: 883 combined on PGA TOUR and LPGA Tours, along with 214 on the European Tour and 152 on the PGA TOUR Champions

cumulate victories: combined on PGA TOUR and LPGA Tours, along with on the European Tour and on the PGA TOUR Champions 1,175 NFL touchdowns

NFL touchdowns 121 major championships, 25 World Golf Hall of Famers, 224 Ryder Cup appearances

major championships, World Golf Hall of Famers, Ryder Cup appearances 79 MVPs (NFL, NBA, Heisman Trophy; PGA TOUR POY, LPGA POY, European Tour Order of Merit); 57 Championship rings (NFL, NBA, NCAA); 36 Olympic Medals

MVPs (NFL, NBA, Heisman Trophy; PGA TOUR POY, LPGA POY, European Tour Order of Merit); Championship rings (NFL, NBA, NCAA); Olympic Medals 4 Oscar nominations (1 win), 109 Emmy nominations, 7 “Person[s] of the Year” (TIME)

Upcoming scheduled guests for the remainder of the season for Feherty include NBC News’ Matt Lauer (Monday, July 31); World Long Hall of Fame member Jackie Burke; Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker and major champion Louis Oosthuizen.

The 100th episode (and promotion leading up to it) will feature personalized messages from several icons (past guests and others) wishing Feherty a “Happy 100th,” including: U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump; major champions Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Lee Janzen and Padraig Harrington; baseball standouts Jon Lester, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Kevin Millar; entertainment stars Rob Riggle and Larry the Cable Guy; and several others.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty has gone one-on-one with celebrities across golf, sports, entertainment, politics and business, including four U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; sports legends Bill Russell and Charles Barkley; Hollywood icons Samuel L. Jackson and Larry David; coaches Nick Saban and Bob Knight; as well a list of golfing greats spanning Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Lee Trevino, Annika Sorenstam, and many others. He has made a name for himself not only through his self-titled Golf Channel talk show, but as one of the most irrepressible personalities calling golf over the past two decades. Beyond golf, Feherty continues to capture new and broader audiences with his wit and self-deprecating nature. A native of Northern Ireland and a former professional golfer who claimed 10 worldwide victories and a spot on the 1991 European Ryder Cup team, Feherty is now a proud American citizen who has risen above a history of alcoholism and addiction to become an Emmy-nominated television host, New York Times best-selling author and comedic relief for thousands of men and women in uniform.