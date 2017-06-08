Golf Advisor Sets Fourth Consecutive All-Time Traffic Record in May

Milestones in Key Metrics Highlight Rapid Growth for Golf’s No.1 Ratings & Review Website

Golf Advisor Currently Features More Than 600,000 Golf Course Reviews from Everyday Golfers

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 8, 2017) – Rapid growth in 2017 for golf’s leading ratings and review website by golfers, for golfers – Golf Advisor – has resulted in four consecutive months of record growth, highlighted by all-time records across various key metrics in May.

GolfAdivsor's page views in May topped 1.4 million, surpassing the previous record in April 2017 by 3% and up 18% year over year. Other traffic metrics in May were up year over year and also surpassed the previous month’s records, with visits (784,000) up 35%; and unique visitors (637,000) up 37%. Since February, at least one key monthly metric has surpassed the previous as the best ever.

More than 600,000 golf course reviews currently are featured on Golf Advisor, which provides valuable information to not only help golfers choose their next course, but also golf course operators to learn about the likes and dislikes of their customers. Unlike other review sites populated by industry insiders, Golf Advisor reviews are posted by golfers, for golfers. More than 85 percent of the half million golfers visiting Golf Advisor each month state that reviews are important to making decisions about where they play.

Golf Advisor also is home to the popular “Best of” lists, meticulously compiled from reviews featured on the website and providing a comprehensive look at the top courses in categories golfers are interested in the most, including:

About Golf Advisor:

Currently featuring more than 600,000 golf course reviews of more than 13,000 courses around the world, www.GolfAdvisor.com is designed as a one-stop, customized experience for golfers of all levels where they can find honest recommendations from their peers and also be offered the opportunity to provide their own feedback about any course they play, anywhere, anytime. From any computer or mobile device, golfers can submit star-based ratings on public and private courses, alike, for categories such as pace of play, course layout, overall conditions, staff friendliness, value, and off-course amenities. Reviewers are provided an open-ended text entry, and the ability to upload photos and video. Golfers also are able to comment on their experiences anytime via Twitter, and can follow Golf Advisor for the latest travel tips and course recommendations on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.