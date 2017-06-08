Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open Headlines Nearly 60 Live Hours of News, Analysis and Highlights, June 12-18 on Golf Channel

U.S. Open Week Features Include: Defending Champion Dustin Johnson, History of Erin Hills and the 50-Year Anniversary of Amateur Marty Fleckman Leading the 1967 U.S. Open After Three Rounds

Golf Channel Digital to Offer Live Blog for One-Stop Destination for All Things Surrounding 117th U.S. Open

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 8, 2017) – Golf Channel has announced its programming plans for the 117th U.S. Open, taking place June 12-18 at Erin Hills golf course north of Milwaukee, led by Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open contributing to nearly 60 total hours of live news coverage throughout the week.

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will originate primarily from a dedicated set overlooking the cottages of Erin Hills near the 1st tee. Golf Channel’s on-site news presence will feature multiple strategic camera locations, including adjacent to the driving range, short game area and putting green to give viewers an inside the ropes perspective as players in the field prepare for competition.

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will begin on Monday, June 12 and continue through Sunday, June 18. Rich Lerner, Mike Tirico, Ryan Burr and Kelly Tilghman will rotate hosting duties, while Notah Begay, Brandel Chamblee, David Duval, Justin Leonard, Frank Nobilo, Mark Rolfing and Michael Breed will serve as analysts. Golf Channel Insiders Tim Rosaforte, Rex Hoggard and Ken Schofield along with award-winning author John Feinstein will offer insight and storylines on players in the field, while Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski will provide reports from inside the ropes and conduct player interviews.

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open Scheduled Features:

History of Erin Hills and How it Became a U.S. Open Venue: Golf Channel Travel Insider Matt Ginella will give viewers an inside look at the history of Erin Hills, how it initially struggled through financial hardships before ultimately being awarded the U.S. Open in 2010.

Golf Channel Travel Insider Matt Ginella will give viewers an inside look at the history of Erin Hills, how it initially struggled through financial hardships before ultimately being awarded the U.S. Open in 2010.

1967 U.S. Open – 50 years ago, 23-year old amateur Marty Fleckman became the first amateur to lead the U.S. Open after 54 holes in over 30 years. He would go on to shoot a final-round 80, losing to Jack Nicklaus. Later that year, Fleckman turned professional and won his first start on the PGA TOUR, but never won again. In a 'where are they now' feature, Golf Channel visits with Fleckman, now a teaching professional in Texas, to recollect on the 1967 U.S. Open and his career that followed.

Morning Drive

Morning Drive will kick off each day of U.S. Open week with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition. The show will feature live reports from Erin Hills with Gary Williams, Charlie Rymer, John Cook and Matt Ginella, who will be joined by other guests throughout the week.

The Golf Fix

Hosted by 2012 PGA Professional Teacher of the Year Michael Breed, The Golf Fix will air on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. ET, live from the driving range at Erin Hills. The show will focus on challenges the players will face, including long rough and fast greens. PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner and his coach, John Tillery also are scheduled to join the show.

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center

On Monday, June 12 at 11:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will air a new episode dedicated to the U.S. Open. 1983 U.S. Open winner Larry Nelson, two-time U.S. Open winner Lee Janzen, current U.S. Senior Open winner Gene Sauers and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker all will join host David Marr III to help preview the major championship.

International U.S. Open Programming

Golf Channel also will produce live international U.S. Open news programming from its Orlando World Headquarters in both Japanese and Mandarin. The shows will feature live reports and custom content from Erin Hills throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central’s Live From the U.S. Open, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint in to nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages.

Digital and Social Coverage

Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage from its team of writers on-site at Erin Hills: Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner, Randall Mell and Will Gray. Content will be driven by a live blog which will serve as the one-stop destination for everything U.S. Open. Coverage also will include up-to-the-minute scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines and photo galleries.

Lisa Cornwell, Chantel McCabe, Brian Bateman and Tripp Isenhour will provide previews, analysis and news coverage throughout the week via Golf Channel Digital and Golf Channel’s social media platforms, originating from Golf Channel’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla., including “Instant Analysis” online once tournament play begins.

U.S. Open Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):

Monday, June 12

7-9 a.m. Morning Drive

1-4 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday, June 13

7-9 a.m. Morning Drive

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday, June 14

7-9:30 a.m. Morning Drive

9:30 a.m.-Noon Golf Central

Noon-5 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday, June 15

6-8 a.m. Morning Drive

8-9 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9-9:30 a.m. Golf Central

9:30-11 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9-11 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Friday, June 16

6-8 a.m. Morning Drive

8-9 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9-9:30 a.m. Golf Central

9:30-11 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

9-11 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday, June 17

7-9 a.m. Morning Drive

9-11 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

8-10 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday, June 18

7-9 a.m. Morning Drive

9-11 a.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open

8:30-10:30 p.m. Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open