Golf Channel to Deliver Comprehensive Coverage of the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show, "The Major of Golf Business," Tuesday-Friday, Jan. 24-27

Golf Channel Signs Long Term Agreement to Continue Live Coverage of the PGA Merchandise Show

Bubba Watson, John Daly and Annika Sorenstam Headline Guests Appearing on Golf Channel During PGA Show Week

Morning Drive, Golf Central to Give Viewers Insider Access Featuring Interviews with Industry Leaders and Insight on the Latest Products and Trends for 2017

Golf Channel Instruction Programs to Originate from On-Site: School of Golf at Demo Day, The Golf Fix from the Merchandise Show Floor

ORLANDO, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2017) – Golf Channel announced plans for its comprehensive coverage of the 64th PGA Merchandise Show – the largest golf convention and business gathering in the world – with nearly 20 hours of news and instruction coverage Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Friday, Jan. 27. Golf Channel’s coverage will span across the four days, beginning Tuesday with the “PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day” from the Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge driving range in Winter Garden, Fla., and continuing Wednesday-Friday at the PGA Merchandise Show from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Coverage will provide viewers with an insider look at the PGA Show, featuring live interviews with industry leaders, professional golfers from the world’s major tours, PGA of America members and a comprehensive overview of the latest products and trends for 2017 from some of the nearly 1,000 golf brands exhibiting on-site throughout the week. Scheduled guests include Bubba Watson, John Daly, Annika Sorenstam, Colin Montgomerie, Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Knox and Nancy Lopez, among others.

Golf Channel, the PGA of America and PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions, a division of Reed Exhibitions, also announced today a long-term extension for Golf Channel to continue expansive live coverage of the PGA Merchandise Show.

“The PGA of America is delighted that Golf Channel will further deliver to its viewers special access into the PGA Merchandise Show, as well as a unique perspective about its dynamic impact on the game,” said PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua. “As we kick off the 2017 golf year and celebrate the PGA Professional, the PGA Merchandise Show will highlight the vital role PGA Members and our 41 PGA Sections nationwide have in advancing and growing the game.”

“The PGA Merchandise Show is the largest gathering of the golf industry every year, and Golf Channel continues to elevate its coverage to give our viewers a comprehensive first-look at the latest trends in the game, including equipment and fashion,” said Phil Piazza, senior vice president, programming, Golf Channel. “The week also provides an opportunity to showcase the significant contributions the PGA of America and its more than 28,000 PGA Professionals provide in continuing to make the game more accessible for golfers nationwide.”

PGA SHOW OUTDOOR DEMO DAY COVERAGE

Golf Channel’s coverage of “Demo Day” will begin Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 a.m. ET with Morning Drive airing live and on-site to highlight the latest in golf equipment from the expansive driving range at Orange County National. Lauren Thompson, Charlie Rymer and Matt Ginella host Morning Drive, featuring interviews and product demonstrations.

PGA MERCHANDISE SHOW FLOOR COVERAGE

Coverage of the PGA Show will transition indoors to the Orange County Convention Center, Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 25-27 to give viewers an all-access tour of the PGA Show and the nearly 1,000 golf brands exhibiting on-site. In addition to Morning Drive, the network’s evening news show, Golf Central, also will provide on-site reports throughout the week, with featured interviews and segments originating from the PGA Show floor.

PRODUCTION ELEMENTS

Coverage from the Convention Center will originate from a large, multi-purpose space elevated above the PGA Show floor, with three set configurations for interviews, along with a putting green and a golf simulator for product demonstrations. Golf Channel also will feature the “Fly Cam,” a unique camera technology made popular in televising football and other sports. Suspended above the PGA Show floor, the Fly Cam will span more than 700 feet, giving viewers an aerial viewpoint of the vast floor and the exhibitors.

SCHOOL OF GOLF & THE GOLF FIX SHOW PRODUCTION FROM ON-SITE

Two of Golf Channel’s signature instruction programs will take their show on the road in conjunction with PGA Show Week. A new episode of School of Golf will be shot on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from the PGA Show Demo Day at Orange County National, which will air that night at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Martin Hall and Blair O’Neal. On Thursday, Jan. 26, The Golf Fix will shoot its episode from the PGA Show floor at Golf Channel’s dedicated set, scheduled to air Monday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET. Hosted by 2012 PGA Teacher of the Year Michael Breed, the show will include special guests and interactions with the live audience.

GOLF CHANNEL ACADEMY INSTRUCTION / LONG DRIVE COMPETITION

Wednesday from 1-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel Academy coaches will provide on-site instruction clinics at Golf Channel’s simulator set on the Show floor. In addition, members of the World Long Drive Association will be on-hand for long drive competitions for Show attendees.

GOLFNOW EXHIBITING AT BOOTH #2173

GolfNow, the industry’s leader in golf-related technology and services, will be exhibiting Wednesday-Friday from Booth #2173. In addition to showcasing advanced technologies that have created the largest tee-time marketplace in golf, GolfNow also will be educating course owners and operators about innovations and services designed to help them run their businesses more efficiently and successfully. GolfNow Business experts will be on hand at GolfNow’s 2,400-square-foot booth, offering its course partners technology demonstrations, as well as consultation on any of the GolfNow Services: GolfNow Plus, a top-line focused consultative performance system for golf courses, including marketing, sales and automated pricing; GolfNow Answers, a call center for golf courses, answering customer calls day and night; and GolfNow Ride, a no-cost purchasing program that saves course operators from 6-35 percent on items they buy day-to-day, such as food, office supplies and agricultural products.

DIGITAL & STREAMING

Golf Channel’s PGA Merchandise Show coverage will be available to stream via Golf Channel Digital Tuesday-Friday. Comprehensive online editorial coverage also will be available throughout the week, with contributions from writers Jay Coffin, Rex Hoggard and Will Gray. Matt Adams, Chantel McCabe and Bailey Mosier will provide video coverage for Golf Channel Digital. Golf Channel’s social media platforms will keep viewers engaged in the conversation about what’s generating buzz at the #PGASHOW throughout the week via the network’s social media channels – @GolfChannel and @GCMorningDrive on Twitter, @GolfChannel and @GCMorningDrive on Instagram and GolfChannel and GCMorningDrive on Facebook.

BROADCAST TEAM

Golf Channel’s expansive coverage of the PGA Merchandise Show will utilize several on-air personalities from the network’s news division, beginning with Matt Ginella, Charlie Rymer and Lauren Thompson offering coverage of the PGA Show Outdoor Demo Day on Tuesday. In addition to Rymer and Thompson, Wednesday-Friday coverage from the PGA Show Floor will include Matt Adams, Ginella, Damon Hack, Gary Williams, Cara Robinson, Chantel McCabe and Blair O’Neal.

PGA Merchandise Show Week Programming Schedule: Jan. 24-27 (All Times Eastern)

Tuesday Morning Drive 7-10:45 a.m. (Live) 10:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Replay) Tuesday Golf Central 5-6 p.m. (Live) 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Replay) Tuesday School of Golf 8-9 p.m. Wednesday Morning Drive 7-11:30 a.m. (Live) Wednesday Golf Central 5-6 p.m. (Live) 11 p.m.-Midnight (Replay) Thursday Morning Drive 8:30-11:30 a.m. (Live) Thursday Golf Central 7-8 p.m. (Live) Friday Morning Drive 8:30-11:30 a.m. (Live) Friday Golf Central 7-8 p.m. (Live) Monday The Golf Fix 7-8 p.m.

-NBC Sports Group-