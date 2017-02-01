Golf Channel to Deliver Nearly 30 Live Hours of Tournament and News Coverage On-Site at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Golf Central and Morning Drive On-Site at TPC Scottsdale, Featuring a Dedicated Golf Central Set Within “The Coliseum” at the World Famous Par-3 16th

Former World No. 1 David Duval Joins Rich Lerner in Broadcast Booth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2016 – Golf Channel will provide nearly 30 hours of live tournament and comprehensive wraparound news coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open – known as “The Greenest Show on Grass” – on-site from TPC Scottsdale Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 2-5.

11 HOURS OF LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Golf Channel’s tournament coverage will feature an expanded four hours of live action Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET, followed by weekend lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF CENTRAL AND MORNING DRIVE ON-SITE THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Beginning Thursday, Golf Channel’s signature news show – Golf Central – will provide wraparound news coverage live and on-site from a dedicated set within the one-of-a-kind grandstands on the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. Known as “The Coliseum,” the famous par-3 16th will be surrounded by more than 20,000 spectators daily, creating an atmosphere unlike anything else in golf. Morning Drive, Golf Channel’s daily lifestyle morning show, will report live from the TPC Scottsdale driving range, setting the scene for each day’s tournament action.

In total, Golf Channel will air nearly 17 hours of news coverage on-site from TPC Scottsdale Thursday-Sunday with interviews, analysis, highlights and features. Morning Drive will air from 8:30-10:30 a.m. ET Thursday and Friday, followed by two one-hour shows on Saturday and Sunday: 8-9 a.m. ET and 11 a.m.-Noon ET. Golf Central will air before and after tournament coverage on-site Thursday-Sunday.

GOLF CHANNEL BROADCAST TEAM: Rich Lerner and former World No. 1 David Duval will serve as play-by-play host and lead analyst from the broadcast booth for Golf Channel’s live tournament coverage. Joining Lerner and Duval will be Curt Byrum and Matt Gogel reporting from on-course towers, and Billy Ray Brown reporting from the course. Steve Burkowski will conduct post-round interviews.

Charlie Rymer, Matt Ginella and Chantel McCabe will report live for Morning Drive Thursday-Sunday, with Steve Sands, Brandel Chamblee, Arron Oberholser and Burkowski anchoring Golf Central’s wraparound news coverage. Scottsdale resident and 2000 Waste Management Phoenix Open winner Tom Lehman also will join Golf Central on Thursday and Friday as a guest analyst.

Golf Channel Waste Management Phoenix Open Programming Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday and Friday

8:30-10:30 a.m. Morning Drive

2-3 p.m. Golf Central Pre Game

3-7 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rounds 1 and 2

7-8 p.m. Golf Central

Saturday and Sunday

8-9 a.m. Morning Drive

11 a.m.-Noon Morning Drive

Noon-1 p.m. Golf Central Pre Game

1-2:30 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rounds 3 and 4

2:30-3 p.m. Golf Central Pre Game

6-7 p.m. (Sat) Golf Central

6-6:30 p.m. (Sun) Golf Central