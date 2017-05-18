Golf Channel Kicks Off 18 Straight Days of Live Tournament Golf, May 18-June 4

NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships Mon-Wed, May 22-24 and May 29-31

Tournament Action From Five Professional Golf Tours on Golf Channel This Week

Back-to-Back Weeks of Major Championship Golf on PGA TOUR Champions

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2017 – Golf Channel kicks off 18 consecutive days of live tournament golf beginning today and running through Sunday, June 4. The span will feature tournament coverage from all of the major professional tours, including back-to-back weeks of PGA TOUR Champions majors, in addition to live coverage of the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships – Monday-Wednesday, May 22-24 and May 29-31.

Golf Channel will air tournament coverage from five professional golf tours – PGA TOUR, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA Tour and European Tour – this week, including the PGA TOUR Champions’ first major of 2017 – The Regions Tradition, taking place in Birmingham, Alabama. The following week, Golf Channel and NBC Sports will air live coverage of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship outside of Washington, D.C.

Golf Channel will shine a spotlight on college golf and the future stars of the game at the 2017 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, taking place near Chicago. Two national championships will be decided over a three-day span both weeks – the individual national championship (May 22 and May 29), and the team national championship (May 24 and 31). Golf Channel’s tournament coverage begins on Monday both weeks with the final round of individual stroke play, followed by all three rounds of team match play on Tuesday and Wednesday. Golf Channel will dedicate nearly 60 hours of combined live tournament and news coverage – the most ever for the event – on-site at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Golf Channel 18 Days of Golf Tournament Programming Schedule

European Tour

Rocco Forte Open, May 18-21

PGA TOUR Champions

Regions Tradition, May 18-21

PGA TOUR

AT&T Byron Nelson, May 18-21

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, May 18-21

LPGA Tour

Kingsmill Championship, May 18-21

College Golf

NCAA Women’s Golf National Championships, May 22-24

PGA TOUR

DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, May 25-28

PGA of America / PGA TOUR Champions

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, May 25-28 (Golf Channel and NBC Sports)

LPGA Tour

LPGA Volvik Championship, May 25-28

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship, May 25-28

College Golf

NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships, May 29-31

PGA TOUR

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, June 1-4

European Tour

Nordea Masters, June 1-4

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic, June 2-4