Golf Legend and Hall-of-Famer Jackie Burke, Jr. Opens Up on Golf's 'Golden Era' in an All-New 'Feherty'

Burke, The 1956 PGA Champion and Five-Time Ryder Cup Team Member Shares Stories With David Feherty on Many of the Game’s Greats – Hogan, Snead, Palmer, Nicklaus, Mickelson and Woods

“Jackie is a living, walking vault of stories about Golf’s ‘Golden Era.’ His friends were the biggest stars in Hollywood. He is 94 years old and still has a club in his hand. He’s lived a life devoted to golf.” – David Feherty

He’s been relevant in golf for the last 70 years and is still as sharp as a tack. I hope I still have that type of memory at 94. Oh, who am I kidding.” – David Feherty

VIDEO: Burke Backed Palmer Despite Hogan's Doubt in his Ability

World Golf Hall of Fame member, Ryder Cup captain and two-time major champion Jackie Burke will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated “Outstanding Weekly Studio Show” – Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® – premiering Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The 16-time PGA Tour winner and 94-year-old renowned teacher joins the Emmy-nominated television personality from Champions Golf Club in Houston to discuss a number of topics, including:

His influence on the origination of Phil Mickelson’s well-known putting drill.

Memories from rubbing shoulders with the likes of Sam Snead, Bing Crosby and Bob Hope.

A prolific Ryder Cup record, going 7-1-0 in matches, and serving as a captain in 1957 and 1973.

Reflecting on serving during World War II in the United States Marines Corps before turning to professional golf.

Upcoming scheduled guests for the remainder of the season for Feherty include major champion Louis Oosthuizen (Monday, August 21) and Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker (Monday, August 28).

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016. Highlights include: sitting down with nowfour U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.