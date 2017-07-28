Matt Lauer to Appear on 'Feherty,' Monday at 9 p.m. ET

EMMY AWARD-WINNING TELEVISION HOST MATT LAUER TO JOIN FEHERTY MONDAY, JULY 31 AT 9 P.M. ET
VIDEO: Feherty Gives Lauer Swing Tip
Emmy award-winning and 20-year veteran television host of TODAY – Matt Lauer – will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated “Outstanding Weekly Studio Show” – Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® – premiering Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
Filmed at Sebonack Golf Club (Southampton, N.Y.), the conversation touches on a wide range of themes, including:
- Addressing the public’s growing distrust of the media, and Donald Trump’s influence on the trend.
- How Lauer narrowly missed his career calling as a tree trimmer.
- Debating what constitutes the line of censorship on television.
- On how he deferred graduation from Ohio University for nearly two decades.
- Poking fun at one another for the most embarrassing costume choices over the course of their respective careers, and how Halloween is fortunately only one day a year.
Upcoming scheduled guests for the remainder of the season for Feherty include World Golf Hall of Fame member Jackie Burke; Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker and major champion Louis Oosthuizen.
Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016. Highlights include: sitting down with nowfour U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.