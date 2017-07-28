Matt Lauer to Appear on 'Feherty,' Monday at 9 p.m. ET

EMMY AWARD-WINNING TELEVISION HOST MATT LAUER TO JOIN FEHERTY MONDAY, JULY 31 AT 9 P.M. ET

VIDEO: Feherty Gives Lauer Swing Tip

Emmy award-winning and 20-year veteran television host of TODAY – Matt Lauer – will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated “Outstanding Weekly Studio Show” – Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® – premiering Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Filmed at Sebonack Golf Club (Southampton, N.Y.), the conversation touches on a wide range of themes, including:

Addressing the public’s growing distrust of the media, and Donald Trump’s influence on the trend.

How Lauer narrowly missed his career calling as a tree trimmer.

Debating what constitutes the line of censorship on television.

On how he deferred graduation from Ohio University for nearly two decades.

Poking fun at one another for the most embarrassing costume choices over the course of their respective careers, and how Halloween is fortunately only one day a year.

Upcoming scheduled guests for the remainder of the season for Feherty include World Golf Hall of Fame member Jackie Burke; Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker and major champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal, Feherty is coming off a banner year in 2016. Highlights include: sitting down with nowfour U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump; serving as an NBC Olympic correspondent in Rio; appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; being profiled on the Emmy award-winning HBO original series, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and playing a key role in NBC Sports’ unprecedented 12-week stretch of premier golf events beginning with The Open and concluding with the Ryder Cup.