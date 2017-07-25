Press Releases

Most-Watched Final Round of the Open in Eight Years

By

Golf Channel Public Relations
July 25, 2017, 12:20 pm

RSS

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 146TH OPEN FINAL ROUND GARNERS A TOTAL AUDIENCE DELIVERY OF NEARLY 5 MILLION AVERAGE VIEWERS ACROSS NBC SPORTS’ LINEAR AND STREAMING COVERAGE

THE MOST-WATCHED OPEN FINAL ROUND SINCE 2009 – AS JORDAN SPIETH BECOMES THE CHAMPION GOLFER OF THE YEAR

THE OPEN SETS NEW RECORD AS NBC SPORTS DIGITAL’S MOST-STREAMED GOLF EVENT WITH 100.8 MILLION MINUTES CONSUMED

NBC Sports Group’s comprehensive coverage of Jordan Spieth’s dramatic victory at The 146TH Open concluded Sunday with a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.97 million average viewers across NBC and NBC Sports Digital, as well as a 3.2 U.S. household rating (9:14 a.m.-2:08 p.m. ET), according to Nielsen Fast Nationals. 

The 4.97 million TAD for The Open at England’s Royal Birkdale Golf Club was +1% vs. 2016 at Scotland’s Royal Troon (4.94 million TAD), with a combination of 4.91 million average TV viewers on NBC (Even vs. 2016) and 59,200 streaming average minute audience (37,592 average minute audience, +60% vs. ‘16) across NBC Sports’ streaming platforms. TAD measures consumption across multiple platforms, combining the Average Minute Audience (AMA) for television and digital.

This makes 2017 the most-watched telecast of The Open since the 2009 Final Round at Turnberry on ABC (5.55 million), which ended in a 4-hole playoff with Stewart Cink defeating a 59-year-old Tom Watson.

TV-only viewership on Sunday peaked with 7.33 million average viewers (1:15-1:30 p.m.) as Jordan Spieth clinched the Claret Jug with his winning putt, making him the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Most-Streamed NBC Sports Golf Event Ever – 100.8 Million Live Minutes:

Across all four days, The Open totaled 100.8 million live minutes of streaming, a record for an NBC Sports’ golf event, and a remarkable +96% vs. ‘16. Streaming also garnered 917,000 unique devices (+51% vs. ‘16) and an Average Minute Audience of 34,000 (+92% vs. ‘16) across 50 hours of coverage. Sunday’s Final Round garnered 20 million minutes of live streaming (+60% vs. ‘16), 300,000 unique devices (+19% vs. ‘16).

NBC Sports’ Coverage of The 146TH Open Final Round Additional Highlights:

  • NBC's Final Round telecast is the only major championship with a final round viewership increase vs. 2016 year-to-date and is the most-watched golf telecast on NBC since Rickie Fowler’s win in the final round of the 2015 Players (5.07 million).
  • The 3.2 rating for NBC’s 2017 coverage of daytime finish of The Open is +4% vs. 2017 U.S. Open Final Round’s primetime finish on FOX (3.1 U.S. Household Rating).
  • NBC’s Third Round coverage (3.11 million TAD) is the most-watched Saturday golf telecast on NBC since Saturday of the 2016 Ryder Cup (3.33 million TAD, 9 a.m.-7:17 p.m., Oct 1).

Golf Channel’s Second Year of Covering Golf’s Oldest Major Championship

  • On Thursday with coverage of The Open’s First Round, Golf Channel was the #1 cable sports network by 135% and #7 out of all 114 Nielsen rated cable networks from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • On Friday with coverage of The Open’s Second Round, Golf Channel was the #1 cable sports network by 344% and #5 out of all 114 Nielsen-rated cable networks from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • The Open was the #1 sports telecast of the day on Friday by 46%.
  • Golf Channel on Friday from The Open posted its most-watched day (567k average viewers) since Ryder Cup Friday in September 2016 and the network’s 4th most-watched day ever.

Press releases and company news distributed by Golf Channel’s Public Relations Department

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth about to embark on quest for career slam
Bones: Greller gave 'most critical yardage' in history
Who's the best? Who knows? But Spieth gets it done
Spieth sitdown: 'I didn't know what to feel' on final green
Nicklaus: Spieth win had 'guts, determination and skill'

Trending

Golf Channel App
Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Photos: Fowler, Thomas partying with Spieth, jug
Kuchar gets 'teary surprise' from family on 18th green
Thomas jabs Johnny as Grace shoots 62
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
Spieths celebrate win with 5 a.m. champagne party
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.