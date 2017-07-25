Most-Watched Final Round of the Open in Eight Years

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 146TH OPEN FINAL ROUND GARNERS A TOTAL AUDIENCE DELIVERY OF NEARLY 5 MILLION AVERAGE VIEWERS ACROSS NBC SPORTS’ LINEAR AND STREAMING COVERAGE

THE MOST-WATCHED OPEN FINAL ROUND SINCE 2009 – AS JORDAN SPIETH BECOMES THE CHAMPION GOLFER OF THE YEAR

THE OPEN SETS NEW RECORD AS NBC SPORTS DIGITAL’S MOST-STREAMED GOLF EVENT WITH 100.8 MILLION MINUTES CONSUMED

NBC Sports Group’s comprehensive coverage of Jordan Spieth’s dramatic victory at The 146TH Open concluded Sunday with a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.97 million average viewers across NBC and NBC Sports Digital, as well as a 3.2 U.S. household rating (9:14 a.m.-2:08 p.m. ET), according to Nielsen Fast Nationals.

The 4.97 million TAD for The Open at England’s Royal Birkdale Golf Club was +1% vs. 2016 at Scotland’s Royal Troon (4.94 million TAD), with a combination of 4.91 million average TV viewers on NBC (Even vs. 2016) and 59,200 streaming average minute audience (37,592 average minute audience, +60% vs. ‘16) across NBC Sports’ streaming platforms. TAD measures consumption across multiple platforms, combining the Average Minute Audience (AMA) for television and digital.

This makes 2017 the most-watched telecast of The Open since the 2009 Final Round at Turnberry on ABC (5.55 million), which ended in a 4-hole playoff with Stewart Cink defeating a 59-year-old Tom Watson.

TV-only viewership on Sunday peaked with 7.33 million average viewers (1:15-1:30 p.m.) as Jordan Spieth clinched the Claret Jug with his winning putt, making him the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Most-Streamed NBC Sports Golf Event Ever – 100.8 Million Live Minutes:

Across all four days, The Open totaled 100.8 million live minutes of streaming, a record for an NBC Sports’ golf event, and a remarkable +96% vs. ‘16. Streaming also garnered 917,000 unique devices (+51% vs. ‘16) and an Average Minute Audience of 34,000 (+92% vs. ‘16) across 50 hours of coverage. Sunday’s Final Round garnered 20 million minutes of live streaming (+60% vs. ‘16), 300,000 unique devices (+19% vs. ‘16).

NBC Sports’ Coverage of The 146TH Open Final Round Additional Highlights:

NBC's Final Round telecast is the only major championship with a final round viewership increase vs. 2016 year-to-date and is the most-watched golf telecast on NBC since Rickie Fowler’s win in the final round of the 2015 Players (5.07 million).

The 3.2 rating for NBC’s 2017 coverage of daytime finish of The Open is +4% vs. 2017 U.S. Open Final Round’s primetime finish on FOX (3.1 U.S. Household Rating).

NBC’s Third Round coverage (3.11 million TAD) is the most-watched Saturday golf telecast on NBC since Saturday of the 2016 Ryder Cup (3.33 million TAD, 9 a.m.-7:17 p.m., Oct 1).

Golf Channel’s Second Year of Covering Golf’s Oldest Major Championship