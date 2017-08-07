NBC Sports Group Acquires Revolution Golf, Bolsters Digital Portfolio

Golf’s Largest Direct-To-Consumer Digital Platform, Revolution Golf Serves Subscribers with High-Quality Instruction, Travel Content and Integrated E-Commerce – Built on Foundation of Video Content

NBC Sports Group announced today the acquisition of Revolution Golf, the largest direct-to-consumer digital platform in golf. With nearly 2 million highly-engaged subscribers, Revolution Golf partners with some of the most recognizable names in the industry to deliver high-quality, video-based instruction, travel content, and integrated e-commerce. The announcement was made today by Mike McCarley, President, Golf, NBC Sports Group and Justin Tupper, CEO of Revolution Golf.

This addition to NBC Sports’ digital portfolio strengthens its ability to serve the largest community of active golfers through multiple digital platforms, including Golf Channel’s traditional digital media and social channels, GolfNow’s tee-time marketplaces, multiple golf lifestyle brands and, now, Revolution Golf’s instructional, travel and e-commerce connections. The agreement also increases NBC Sports’ digital monthly users aggregated across all platforms to 15 million active golfers who rely upon NBC Sports’ digital platforms to connect with the sport they love and play.

“A pioneering spirit has fueled Golf Channel’s growth since Arnold Palmer founded the company 22 years ago and that spirit continues today as Revolution Golf joins the NBC Sports Group,” said Mike McCarley, President, Golf, NBC Sports. “From a business standpoint, as we continue to evolve for the future, Revolution Golf adds another subscription-based business that is not dependent on rights fees. We look forward to integrating Revolution Golf into our portfolio of digital golf lifestyle products, amplifying progressive e-commerce opportunities and offering unique content to more golfers around the globe.”

Revolution Golf Serves Instruction, Travel and E-Commerce through Progressive Video-Based Platform

“NBC Sports’ investment is tremendous news for our increasingly expanding subscriber base of nearly 2 million golfers, as we can enhance our video content by utilizing Golf Channel’s expertise, expanding current e-commerce offerings to a wider range of products and ultimately scaling our business by tapping into NBCUniversal’s global reach,” said Justin Tupper, CEO and Founder, Revolution Golf, who will be based from Golf Channel’s World Headquarters in Orlando. “Specifically, I am eager to tap into Golf Channel’s comprehensive library of content that spans Bobby Jones to Ben Hogan to Jack Nicklaus to Phil Mickelson. Our Revolution Golf community appreciates high-quality content, which has been a guiding principle of Golf Channel for more than two decades.”

Tupper started producing instructional videos on DVD’s in 2009, running the business out of his house. Over the next eight years, Revolution Golf invested more than $25 million in advertising to build what is now one of the largest and most-engaged audiences in all of golf. Video-based instruction forms the core of Revolution Golf with elite instructors Martin Chuck, Sean Foley, Martin Hall, Jim McLean and Andrew Rice featured on the platform. About five years ago, the company launched a premium subscription offering (RG+) for which members pay up to $124 a year to access a library of exclusive video content, special offers on training aids, equipment, and exclusive, member-only events.

“Our focus across all of the Revolution Golf properties has been to fuel our audience’s passion for the game of golf. Two-thirds of our subscribers’ report playing golf at least once a week in-season and they have an insatiable thirst to get better at the game, learn about the latest and greatest equipment and training aids, and travel to marquee destinations and events,” said David Baum, president, Revolution Golf. “Our unique approach, which integrates content with commerce, has been one of the great success stories in golf over the last five years. We could not be more excited about our future prospects with the power of NBC Sports and Golf Channel behind us.”

Additionally, with the backing of Golf Channel, GolfNow and Golf Advisor, Revolution Golf members now will have access to golf courses, both locally and at golf destinations around the globe. And an additional suite of digital lifestyle brands will integrate within Golf Channel’s digital portfolio, including Revolution Golf’s travel properties Golf Vacation Insider and Golf Odyssey, with a combined subscriber base of more than 600,000 avid golf travelers.

NBC Sports’ Digital Portfolio Reaches Industry Leading 15 Million Engaged Golfers

With the addition of Revolution Golf, NBC Sports’ digital portfolio for golf reaches 15 million engaged golfers and is comprised of four cornerstones, each of which are industry-leading platforms. Additionally, NBC Sports’ cumulative database features 6.4 million active golfers – who are consuming content, purchasing tee times, competing at events, traveling to destinations, and ultimately embracing their golf lifestyle.