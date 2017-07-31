NBC Sports Group to Air 28 Hours of Ricoh Women's British Open, Most in Tournament History

Seven Continuous Hours of Live Tournament Action Daily Thursday-Sunday on Golf Channel and NBC, Aug. 3-6; Weekend Coverage to Conclude on NBC

Golf Channel to Air Coverage of 2017 Solheim Cup Team Announcements and Captains’ Picks, Sunday, Aug. 6 Following Tournament Play

Historic Kingsbarns Golf Links in Scotland sets the stage this week for the women’s fourth major championship of 2017, the RICOH Women’s British Open. Golf Channel and NBC will combine for 28 hours of live tournament coverage, the most number of live hours in the tournament’s history.

Taking place Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 3-6, the international field will feature each of the top-25 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings – led by World No. 1 So Yeon Ryu, No. 2 Lexi Thompson and No. 3 / defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn – along with each of the top-50 on the 2017 LPGA Tour money list.

28 LIVE HOURS, MOST EVER: Thursday-Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air seven continuous hours of live tournament coverage each day, the most in tournament history. Golf Channel will air live from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air third round coverage (7-11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC.); and on Sunday, coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 7:30 a.m. ET and continue on NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET until the tournament’s conclusion.

COMPREHENSIVE WRAPAROUND NEWS COVERAGE – Golf Channel’s franchise news programs - Morning Drive and Golf Central – will provide wraparound coverage from Golf Channel’s network studios in Orlando and on-site from Kingsbarns. Cara Robinson will report on-site for Morning Drive and Golf Central.

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content during RICOH Women’s British Open week, with GolfChannel.com senior writer Randall Mell reporting on-site from Kingsbarns with columns and daily blogs. Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage throughout the week.

News and tournament action surrounding the RICOH Women’s British Open can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via Golf Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM: Rich Lerner and Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin will call the action from the 18th hole broadcast booth. Tom Abbott will report from a tower position, with Jerry Foltz and 2004 Women’s British Open champion Karen Stupples on the course. Scott Walker also joins the broadcast team as studio host, and Robinson will conduct interviews.

2017 SOLHEIM CUP TEAMS ANNOUNCEMENT – SUNDAY, AUG. 6: The RICOH Women’s British Open also will be the final event in determining the U.S. and European Solheim Cup Teams. On Sunday, Aug. 6, approximately one-hour following play, U.S. Team Captain Juli Inkster and Europe Team Captain Annika Sorenstam will announce their full roster of players, including captains’ picks. Golf Channel will air highlights of the press conference within Golf Central Sunday night, and GolfChannel.com will provide coverage of the press conference and the picks. The 2017 Solheim Cup will take place Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20 in Des Moines, Iowa, with complete coverage on Golf Channel and NBC.

RICOH Women’s British Open Tournament Airtimes