NBC Sports Group Tournament Airtimes & Notes (Aug. 3-6): RICOH Women's British Open, WGC-Bridgestone Inv., Barracuda Championship, 3M Championship

NBC Sports Group to Air 28 Live Hours of the RICOH Women’s British Open, Most in Women’s Major Championship History

World’s Best Headline WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 55 of Top-56 in the Official World Golf Ranking in Field

PGA TOUR Returns to Reno for Barracuda Championship

PGA TOUR Champions in Minnesota for 3M Championship, Featuring “Greats of Golf Challenge” on Saturday Headlined by Nicklaus, Lopez

ORLANDO, Fla. (August 2, 2017) – The best in the women’s game will tee it up at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Scotland for the RICOH Women’s British Open, where NBC Sports Group will air 28 live hours of coverage, the most in women’s major championship history. World No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn looks to defend her maiden major title, just down the road from the Home of Golf. The PGA TOUR is a week away from their fourth and final major of the season, but first, 55 of the top 56 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings are heading to Akron, Ohio for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson captured the first two WGC events this season and looks to become the first player in history to nab three in a single season. There’s more PGA TOUR action in Reno as the TOUR will play their only stableford scoring championship on the calendar, with Smylie Kaufman and Padraig Harrington headlining the field. Jack is back, but only for Saturday – the Golden Bear will tee it up for the “Greats of Golf Challenge” on the PGA TOUR Champions at the 3M Championship. Nicklaus, along with other golf greats, will get the chance to show off their skills. Fresh off his 10th major victory at the Senior Open, Bernhard Langer headlines the field in Minnesota.

R&A

RICOH Women’s British Open

Dates: Aug. 3-6

Venue: Kingsbarns Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 6 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live)

Friday 6 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 7-11 a.m. (Live) / 2-4 p.m. (Replay)

Sunday 7:30-11:30 a.m. (Live) / 2:30-4 p.m. (Replay)

Tournament Airtimes on NBC (Eastern):

Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live)

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Live)

Broadcast Notes:

28 live hours of coverage: Golf Channel and NBC will air 28 live hours of tournament coverage throughout the week, the most ever in women’s major championship history.

Comprehensive wraparound coverage: Golf Central and Morning Drive – Golf Channel’s signature news programs—will provide wraparound coverage from Golf Channel studios in Orlando and from on-site at Kingsbarns.

Jutanugarn defends: World no. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn looks to defend her first major victory.

Finalizing Solheim Cup: This will be the final event in determining the U.S. and European Solheim Cup Teams. On Sunday, Aug. 6, approximately one-hour following play, U.S. Team Captain Juli Inkster and Europe Team Captain Annika Sorenstam will announce their full roster of players, including captains’ picks. Golf Channel will air highlights of the press conference within Golf Central Sunday night, and GolfChannel.com will provide coverage of the press conference and the picks. The 2017 Solheim Cup will take place Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20 in Des Moines, Iowa, with complete coverage on Golf Channel and NBC.

Headlining the field: So Yeon Ryu, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Stacy Lewis, Brooke Henderson, Michelle Wie and Inbee Park.

NBC Sports Broadcast Team:

Studio Host: Scott Walker

Play by Play: Tom Abbott / Rich Lerner

Analyst: Karen Stupples / Judy Rankin

On-Course: Jerry Foltz / Karen Stupples

Interviews: Cara Robinson

PGA TOUR

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Dates: Aug. 3-6

Venue: Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 1:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) / 9:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (Replay)

Friday 1:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) / 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (Replay)

Saturday Noon-1:30 p.m. (Live) / 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Replay)

Sunday Noon-1:30 p.m. (Live) / 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Replay)

Broadcast Notes:

Johnson defends: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson looks to defend his title. Johnson won the WGC-Mexico and WGC-Dell Match Play earlier in the season, and if he can defend at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational he would be the first player to ever capture three WGC events in a single season.

Elite field: 55 of the top 56 golfers in the world are in the field.

Headlining the field: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka

Golf Channel Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Terry Gannon

Analyst: Nick Faldo

Tower: Matt Gogel, Gary McCord

On-course: Arron Oberholser

Interviews: Steve Burkowski

Morning Drive Broadcast Team:

Co-host: Damon Hack / Robert Damron

PGA TOUR

Barracuda Championship

Dates: Aug. 3-6

Venue: Montreux Golf Club, Reno, Nevada

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 6:30-9 p.m. (Live) / 2:30-5 a.m. (Replay)

Friday 6:30-9 p.m. (Live) / 4-6 a.m. (Replay)

Saturday 7-10 p.m. (Live) / 4-6 a.m. (Replay)

Sunday 7-10 p.m. (Live) / 4-6 a.m. (Replay)

Broadcast Notes:

Stableford format: The Barracuda Championship is the only tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule to utilize a stableford scoring format.

Headlining the field: Smylie Kaufman, Padraig Harrington, Davis Love III, KJ Choi, Wyndham Clark, Curtis Luck and Sam Horsfield.

Golf Channel Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Whit Watson

Analyst: Justin Leonard

Tower: Curt Byrum / Jim Gallagher

On-course: Kay Cockerill, John Cook

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

3M Championship

Dates: Aug. 4-6

Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Tournament Airtimes on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Friday 9-11 p.m. (Tape Delay)

Saturday 4-7 p.m. (Live) / 2-4 a.m. (Sunday, Replay)

Sunday 4-7 p.m. (Live) / 2-4 a.m. (Sunday, Replay)

Broadcast Notes:

Greats of Golf Challenge: On Saturday, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nancy Lopez and other greats of the game will tee it up for an exhibition.

Headlining the field: Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Tom Lehman, Corey Pavin, Steve Stricker and Rocco Mediate.

Golf Channel Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Bob Papa

Analyst: Lanny Wadkins

Tower: John Mahaffey

On-course: David Marr

Interviews: Billy Ray Brown